What is Luffy's grandfather's power in One Piece? The true strength of Monkey D. Garp explored

Fans of One Piece have been waiting patiently for Vice Admiral Garp's actual ability to be revealed, and now their wait is over. The mysterious Garp, the legendary Marine who is also Luffy's grandfather, has long been cloaked in stories and is well known for his past deeds.

Garp's history as a Marine and his relationship with Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King, has long been the subject of discussion. However, he also sided with the Pirate King on one occasion, during the God Valley Incident, when they destroyed Rocks D. Xebec, offering clues of his unparalleled strength.

Garp's status as one of Roger's few genuine competitors has sparked rumors about his skills. However, fans didn't get a good look at his real ability until chapter 1080 of One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece anime and character fates.

The True Strength of Monkey D. Garp in One Piece

Garp is the Master of Haki in One Piece

Garp is a Vice Admiral of the Marines who can use Haki, making him an imposing presence on the battlefield. He stands out for being skilled in all three forms of Haki, including Kenbunshoku (Observation Haki), Busoshoku (Armament Haki), and Haoshoku (Conqueror's Haki). He is one of the very few people in the world who is able to accomplish such a feat as a result.

Garp can execute a variety of techniques by mixing the three Hakis, but the following three are said to be his strongest:

Galaxy Impact

Garp can unleash a destructive shockwave punch with a large radius that destroys everything in its path after infusing his fist with sophisticated Busoshoku Haki and Haoshoku Haki. Pirate Island was destroyed by the might of "Galaxy Impact" during the attack on Blackbeard's fortress.

Galaxy Divide

Garp can also perform a technique called Galaxy Divide, in which he utilizes Busoshoku and Haoshoku Haki to inject his fist with a tremendous shockwave punch that causes vertical splits in his opponent. The first time this was utilized, it was against the Hachinosu skull face that Avalo Pizarro was in possession of.

Blue Hole

Blue Hole is a different technique that demonstrates Garp's physical capabilities. Garp grabs his opponent by the face, hardens his palm with Busoshoku Haki, infuses it with Haoshoku Haki, and smashes them down, making a huge, gaping crater in the earth. This move was first used against Kuzan in order to let the Marines escape from Blackbeard's base.

Garp is a physical specimen even without the strong Haki skills. He can throw cannonballs with just his hands, and he can even carry a massive iron ball that is mounted on a chain and dwarfs the size of his own Marine battleship.

Don Chinjao, who claimed to be able to split an entire continent with a headbutt, was defeated and almost killed by Garp with a single blow in the past. After defeating him, Garp got the name "Garp the Fist".

Plot of the chapter 1080 of One Piece

The focus of One Piece chapter 1080 shifts away from Egghead Island, where Kizaru and the whole powerful Marine fleet are fighting an intense battle against Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Instead, it focuses on Captain Koby, whom Blackbeard seized during his attack on Boa Hancock and his crew.

Luffy's grandfather Garp moves to save his protégé, recruiting Koby's friends from SWORD, a secret branch of the Marine.

The Marines raid Blackbeard's stronghold on Pirate Island to rescue Coby and capture all the renegades who sided with Teach in the midst of the city. Then, as his battleship flies over the island, Garp uses Galaxy Impact, a tremendous Conqueror Haki-charged punch, to seemingly wipe out the whole island.

Garp engages in combat with Kuzan and other pirates to buy time for his men to help Coby flee the island. However, things get worse when Garp defends Coby and is stabbed by Shiryu.

An explosion occurs as a result of Kuzan and Garp punching each other with their haki. Garp suffers severe injuries and is compelled to stay behind, and as a result, he has been listed as "missing in action".

