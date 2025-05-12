What is Ogun's power in Fire Force? Explained

With the surge in popularity of the Fire Force series, the fandom is in awe of the various characters the series has produced to date. Among these characters, Ogun Montgomery emerged as one of the most intriguing figures from the series upon his introduction and display of pyrokinetic powers.

Ad

As one of Shinra's closest allies and possessing one of the strongest pyrokinetic abilities despite being a rookie, fans have asked, "What is Ogun's power?" Ogun is a third-generation pyrokinetic with a unique and powerful ignition ability known as Flamy Ink.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Fire Force anime and manga.

Ogun's Flamy Ink Ignition Ability, explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ogun's ignition ability from Fire Force, Flamy Ink, allows him to temporarily enhance his strength after tattooing flames onto his body. The series has also compared his strength to that of Leonard Burns in this state. However, unlike Burns, who can maintain his ignition ability continuously without fatigue, Ogun overheats very quickly, limiting the duration of his move.

The use of Flamy Ink provides Ogun with a tremendous boost in physical strength, rivaling that of Voltage Nova and Burns' physical parameters. During his fight with Tempe, Ogun was able to break apart solid rock and even send Tempe soaring high into the air. This demonstrated the effectiveness of his ability, as he was able to catch a Demon Infernal completely off guard.

Ad

While Ogun is already really fast, his speed is further amplified and enhanced by Flamy Ink. He was easily able to outmaneuver formidable opponents like Tempe and even Charon, efficiently defending against them while also taking the offensive.

His ignition ability also serves as a failsafe mechanism for his body. Even if Ogun exhausts his stamina, Flamy Ink provides him with a boost. It also significantly increases his durability and capacity for absorbing damage, as he was able to withstand several powerful blows from Charon and still stand his ground. Ogun's pain tolerance is extremely high due to his ability.

Ad

Ogun's other powers and abilities in Fire Force

Ogun using the Yoruba Blacksmith ability in the anime (Image via David Production)

As mentioned, Ogun is a third-generation pyrokinetic from the Fire Force series. One of his unique powers, aside from his Flamy Ink, is his Yoruba Blacksmith ability. Ogun can create numerous lances, daggers, and swords made of his flames.

Ad

While these conjured weapons can be projected towards enemies, they can also be wielded for physical damage. He also uses his flames to power his hoverboard, allowing him to navigate any terrain and move quickly. Coupled with his agility, Ogun is also a formidable hand-to-hand fighter, overwhelming his opponents in strength, rivaling that of Charon.

He successfully dodged Charon's second-generation counterattack, demonstrating his strength and agility. Additionally, Ogun is very intelligent, earning the highest marks among his peers when he was a trainee at the Special Fire Force Training Academy. He also has an indomitable spirit as a fighter and often gives his all, supporting his friends and allies through tough situations in battle.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the Fire Force anime currently airing at the time this article was written, Ogun has yet to appear in several key battles. While he has shown glimpses of his powers and unique ignition ability now and then in the series, the true extent of his strengths is yet to be seen.

Despite being a side character, Ogun is one of Shinra's best friends and has aided him several times in the series. As the story progresses, fans can expect his involvement and pivotal actions in the main narrative as they await further developments.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More