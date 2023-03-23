What is Tskuyomi in One Punch Man? Explained

One Punch Man manga is progressing steadily, and fans are quite happy with how the chapters are turning out. The Psychic Sisters arc has packed a ton of action, and the fight between the Tornado of Terror and the Caped Badly seems to have concluded. With that said, there is an organization named Tsukuyomi that has made an appearance in one of the recent chapters.

So far, Yusuke Murata has shrouded this organization in mystery, and there hasn’t been much that has been revealed. But, the webcomic, the source material, has provided the fanbase with some information.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga as well as the webcomic of the series.

One Punch Man: Understanding more about the psychic research organization

In the One Punch Man series, Tsukuyomi is a secret organization of psychics and top scientists that performs tests and researches Espers and their abilities. One of the main reasons this organization is evil is that it conducts experiments on actual people. The organization claims to be doing this to advance humanity, thereby creating artificial espers.

This is the same organization that decided to perform experiments on Tatsumaki when she was a child. At this time, Fubuki was just two years old, and she had not developed her psychic abilities just yet. Tsukuyomi’s scientists observed her and decided that experimenting on her would not be of much use, which is why Fubuki was excluded.

We get a glimpse of the organization’s research facilities in chapter 137. One Punch Man also revealed the Tornado of Terror’s relationship with Blast and how she met him for the first time.

We see Tatsumaki locked inside a room. She pretended not to have any psychic powers, hoping they would let her go for not being useful to the organization. One fateful day, a monster broke out of its cage and went rampant. This monster was headed toward the young girl. Just before the monster attacked the young girl, Rank 1 hero, Blast appeared out of nowhere and saved her.

She was introduced to the hero, and he knew that she had powers that she hid from others. Tatsumaki had given up, but he gave her purpose and a reason to live. He told her never to rely on anyone when she needed help. He also told her to stay strong and protect her younger sister.

Coming back to the present, during the Psychic Sisters arc of One Punch Man, Tsukuyomi gathered intelligence regarding the Hero Association’s capture of Psykos. They contacted the association and offered them a large sum of money.

Since the organization was short on funds, they accepted the money. The series introduced a new character, Apollo, an agent for the organization. They were on their way to retrieve Psykos since they wanted to conduct certain studies on her ability to see the future.

Just when Tatsumaki was about to capture Apollo, he escaped with the help of an undercover agent within the Fubuki Group.

