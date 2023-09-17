When did Mayuri give the special medicine to Zombie Toshiro in Bleach TYBW? Explained

The highly anticipated episode of Bleach TYBW titled Marching Out The Zombies 2 saw Toshiro Hitsugaya take on Mayuri Kurotuschi. Since he was turned into one of the zombies of Giselle Gewelle, the 10th Division Captain didn't have control over his own actions. As such, he displayed his ruthless nature towards his men.

However, the 12th Division Captain, Mayuri Kurotsuchi's genius, came to the forefront as he administered a special medicine to Toshiro to immobilize him. This special medicine set Toshiro in an eternal time loop that worked under a specific condition related to Mayuri's own death.

Notably, Mayuri didn't reveal when he had administered the drug to Toshiro during the battle. However, the later segment of Bleach TYBW answered this pertinent question.

Mayuri's Timeslip drug was administered to Toshiro via Charlotte's blood in Bleach TYBW

According to Bleach TYBW episode 23, Mayuri Kurotsuchi integrated the special "Timeslip" drug into the bodily fluids of his Arrancars. Since Toshiro had cut down the Arrancar, Charlotte, it's possible that some of his blood got onto him. While Mayuri didn't explain this to Toshiro, he revealed it to the zombified Kensei, Rojuro, and Rangiku.

As a captain of the 12th Division, Mayuri is known for his unique skills. In fact, in terms of intelligence, he is second only to Kisuke Urahara. As such, he always arrives on the battlefield with proper preparations. In fact, Mayuri once told Szayelaporro Granz in the Arrancar Saga that he often stores a variety of drugs in his lieutenant Nemu Kurotsuchi's body, should an opponent ever attack her.

Charlotte gets slashed in Bleach TYBW

As such, it's not a farfetched idea for the 12th Division Captain to store the timeslip drug in his Arrancar's bodies. Furthermore, Mayuri Kurotsuchi had ample time to come up with various countermeasures against the Quincies. In order to deal with Giselle's army of zombies, Mayuri brought the revived Arrancars.

He possibly anticipated that Giselle's zombification technique could also be used on high-level captains. Thus, he prepared the lethal Timeslip drug to immobilize the higher-level opponents in Bleach TYBW. However, it would have been difficult for him to apply it to the zombies on his own.

Toshiro as seen in Bleach

Hence, he thought of a plan and integrated the medicine into the bodily fluids of his Arrancars. So, how did the medicine work on Toshiro and others in Bleach TYBW? During the battle against Zombified Toshiro, Mayuri explained to him that the medicine granted the 10th Division Captain the ability to see into the past.

According to Mayuri's explanation, when Toshiro reached a certain point in the battle, he would return to a specific position in the past. The certain point in the question is when he would kill Mayuri. In other words, if Toshiro didn't kill Mayuri, his future would go on indefinitely.

This unique medication put Toshiro in a time loop. On the 10th loop, Toshiro lost his balance as a result of the medicine's side effects, which allowed the 12th Division Captain to immobilize him using his Zanpakuto.

Notably, Mayuri didn't interfere when Toshiro Hitsugaya brutally injured Yumichika and Ikkaku in Bleach TYBW. He only took his stance after the zombie captain slashed Charlotte. Arrancar's blood likely got onto the Captain somehow, and that's how the drug was administered at the end.

