When will Oshi no Ko season 1 end? Explained

With 9 episodes already aired, Oshi no Ko season 1 end is drawing near. Since its release on April 12, 2023, Oshi no Ko has established itself as one of the year's most popular anime series, breaking many records with its dark drama, mystery, and supernatural overtones. Not only that, but the series has also given audiences a glimpse into what goes on behind the glamour of the entertainment industry.

Furthermore, as the anime has given fans some back-to-back fantastic episodes, viewers of the series have also gone on an emotional rollercoaster and experienced numerous twists and turns. However, with the recent airing of episode 9, which revealed Mem-Cho joining the new B-Komachi and brought Aqua one step closer to learning the truth about Ai, viewers have been concerned about when Oshi no Ko season 1 will end.

Oshi no Ko season 1 ends with 11 episodes on 28 June 2023

The first season of Doga Kobo's Oshi no Ko will conclude with 11 episodes. It was revealed when the anime's staff officially released the season's episode list in May 2023. The tenth episode, which is due out on June 21, will be followed by the season finale on June 28, 2023.

However, before Oshi no Ko season 1 ends, viewers still have time to watch more material and enjoy season 1 of the anime series in the following episodes. The anime is currently in The First Concert arc, and it is anticipated that Oshi no Ko season 1 will end with chapter 40 of the manga, which is the final chapter in this arc. As a result, fans may expect the 2.5D Stage Play arc and the Private arc to be featured in the second season.

Even though a second season hasn't been officially confirmed, it's unlikely that the anime won't receive a second season considering the amount of material remaining to adapt, as the manga has 9 tankobon volumes and 121 chapters in total, and it's still running. Not only that but the anime's first season's popularity and success, not just in Japan but throughout the world, will be another factor.

Fans may thus look forward to hearing about Oshi no Ko's second season very soon. However, before that, the meat of the matter is how Oshi no Ko season 1 will end.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko season 1 ending?

As the Oshi no Ko season 1 end approaches, viewers will watch in upcoming episodes that the B-Komachi group will attend the Japan Idol Festival, with Arima taking the group's center spot. Furthermore, viewers will also see how Ruby and MEM asked Arima to take the job as part of the center position. Apart from that, fans will see Pieyon assisting the group in their preparations for the Japan Idol Festival.

Following that, Oshi no Ko season 1 ending will also feature Akane, who has landed her new job assignment with Aqua for the Tokyo Blade stage show. With that, Oshi no Ko's first season will end, and the Tokyo Blade stage play will be the major focus of the second season, which promises to have a lot of surprises.

Synopsis of Oshi no Ko

When will Oshi no Ko season 1 end? Explained (Image via Doga Kobo)

For those who have not yet begun viewing the series, here is how Yen Press, the manga series' licensee, defines its plot:

"Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense!"

It further continues:

"Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish)"

