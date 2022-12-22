When will Pokemon Journeys end? Final episode date and more

Pokemon, as fans have known it for years, is about to come to an end. Since the release of Pokemon Journeys episode 132, in which Ash defeated Leon to become the World Champion, fans have been concerned about the future of their favorite protagonist.

Now it is official: The next Pokemon Pockets Masters series will not include Ash as the protagonist.

The season finale of Pokemon Journeys, episode 136, was broadcast on December 16, 2022, and concluded Ash and Goh's travels together. For those who are curious, what lies ahead is a series of special episodes featuring Ash and the friends he has made over the years. The Pokemon Company created these to memorialize Ash and Pikachu's journey, which began 25 years ago on April 1, 1997, and to thank fans who have supported them throughout the years.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers

When will fans see Ash as the main character in Pokemon for the last time?

Special episodes release date and what to expect

Ash and Pikachu as seen in the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

Pokemon Journeys special episodes will begin airing on Friday, January 13, 2023. If it is planned that fans will be able to view one episode per week, then the show should wrap up comfortably before the new Pokemon Pocket Masters series begins.

Ash and Goh were shown parting ways in episode 136 where each headed off on their own journeys. According to the official teaser, Ash will now need to figure out what it means to be a true Pokemon Master after becoming the World Champion.

This will be the highlight of the special episodes even as Ash reunites with old friends and embarks on new adventures. According to a preview, Ash's mysterious father may also be revealed in the upcoming special episodes.

When is Ash's journey ending?

Ash and Magikarps as seen in the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

Since this is the final appearance of Ash and Pikachu as the main characters, many fans have been wondering when the current series will end. After all, nobody can bear to miss the final episodes of the character they grew up watching. The eleven special episodes will conclude in the first half of 2023. If one episode is aired each week, it will conclude on March 24, 2023. This also corresponds to the schedule for the next series, which is set to begin in April 2023.

However, there are strong hints that Ash is only retiring as the protagonist and will appear in the next series, albeit briefly, in a supporting role. Many fans have claimed that the new protagonist Liko from the upcoming series is Ash's daughter based on her appearance.

If that is the case, the series will take place after a significant time jump and will include cameos from Ash, who will now be a father. Ash might also feature in films and other special productions in the future.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes