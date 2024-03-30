Where does Classroom of the Elite season 3 leave off in the light novel series? Explained

With another enthralling installment, Classroom of the Elite season 3 stole fans’ hearts by beautifully adapting the storyline and doing justice to the essence of the light novel. Studio Lerche faced quite a lot of setbacks earlier with the animation quality, which gravely impacted its reputation. However, the production house successfully regained its standing in the third season.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 saw two of the major events from the light novel: The class Poll Test and the Event Selection Exam. While the former was formed just to get Kiyotaka Ayanokouji kicked from ANHS so he would return back to the White Room, the latter was simply the final exam.

Given there has been no confirmation made regarding the fourth season, fans who are eager to learn more can simply pick up the light novel right where the third season ends.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Classroom of the Elite anime and light novel series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Where to start reading the light novel after Classroom of the Elite season 3

Kiyotaka and Karuizawa, as seen in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 (Image via Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite season 3 picked up from volume 8 of the original light novel series of Shougo Kinugasa and adapted the 1st-Year arc until the end, up to volume 11.5. With this, the first three seasons have finished covering the initial arc, leaving nothing behind. Fans can start reading the manga from the 2nd-Year arc’s first volume.

The volume introduces the new 1st-year students, so fans who have decided to start reading the light novel will be delighted to see some of the new faces at ANHS. Moreover, fans will be relieved to see Tsukishiro’s challenge in effect, where Kiyotaka, amidst the new faces at ANHS, has to find the new student from the White Room.

As seen in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13, Tsukishiro praises this student as another success story of the clandestine facility, it will be an exciting moment when they cross paths with the one and only prodigy, Kiyotaka Ayanokouji.

For the first time in the series, it will be enthralling to see two White Room geniuses at ANHS, which will surely escalate the tension between students like Ryuuen and Sakayanagi.

Classroom of the Elite season 1 covered the first three volumes in a twelve-episode run. The subsequent installment covered from volume 4 to volume 7. Although Classroom of the Elite season 4 is yet to be greenlit, it can be expected that it will adapt at least the first three volumes from the 2nd-year arc.

About Classroom of the Elite

Crunchyroll is one of the platforms to include all three seasons of Classroom of the Elite in its enormous catalog. Here’s how the anime streaming giant describes the plot:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children.

It continues:

What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…

