Where to start Chainsaw Man manga after season 1 of the anime? Explained

Chainsaw Man season 1 has come to an end and it will be some time before the second installment releases. In the meantime, some anime-only fans have expressed interest in picking up the manga from where the anime left off. This is not surprising as the anime series managed to capture the attention of millions of fans from around the globe.

Some of the reasons for Chainsaw Man's success are its storytelling, well-written characters, unique power system, and overall animation. MAPPA's utilization of CGI was first met with criticism but later won fans over.

The conclusion of season 1 further increased the anticipation surrounding the title. With that being said, fans can pick up Chainsaw Man chapter 39 if they wish to get a headstart on the contents that will be explored in season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the manga.

Chainsaw Man: Status of the anime and manga explored

Anime

Currently, Chainsaw Man has released only 1 season which contained a total of 12 episodes. The first 12 episodes adapted a total of 39 chapters, which is roughly three chapters per episode. The pacing was just right, and the anime didn't gloss over important details that would impede the storytelling if they were missed.

The second season's production has not been announced by MAPPA, which had a busy summer this year. With projects like Vinland Saga season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Chainsaw Man has been put on hold for a while and fans eagerly await more details about its next installment.

Manga

As of this writing, Chainsaw Man released a total of 137 chapters, which account for 11 story arcs. These story arcs are further bifurcated into two parts - Public Safety Saga and Academy Saga. The story arcs and their corresponding chapters are listed below:

Part One - Public Safety Saga

Introduction arc - Chapters 1 - 4

Bat Devil arc - Chapters 5 - 12

Eternity Devil arc - Chapters 13 - 21

Katana Man arc - Chapters 22 - 39

Bomb Girl arc - Chapters 40 - 52

International Assassins arc - Chapters 53 - 70

Gun Devil arc - Chapters 71 - 79

Control Devil arc - Chapters 80 - 97

Part Two - Academy Saga

Justice Devil arc - Chapters 98 - 111

Dating Denji arc - Chapters 112 - 120

Falling Devil arc - Chapters 121 - 137 [continued]

The manga chapters are incredibly well-drawn and the characters are brought to life. It is important for readers to take their time to read the chapters thoroughly since the manga author has perfected the art of subtly hinting at plot points and character developments that are essential to the story.

Furthermore, Chainsaw Man chapter 138 is scheduled to release on August 9, 2023, at 12 am JST. This means that a considerable amount of international readers can access the chapter on August 8, 2023, due to the differences in time zones.

The latest chapters are available on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The chapters will be available for free, but readers can view them only once. Individuals can also access the latest chapters via Viz, through which the latest three chapters will be available for free at any given time.

