Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen online?

Jujutsu Kaisen is all set to return with a second season this year, following the massive success that it enjoyed upon its debut in the fall 2020 anime season. Itadori Yuji's journey as a new jujutsu sorcerer continues as he and his comrades battle with the curses threatening to wreak havoc on mankind.

With the release of the second season close at hand, fans may choose to rewatch the previous season to get a recap of the show so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Fans can watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix

At the moment, the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen and the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is available for streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Disney Plus, Funimation, and Hulu. However, not all of them are licensed to stream the show in every country.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuTwts Do you think that Jujutsu Kaisen will have a happy ending? Do you think that Jujutsu Kaisen will have a happy ending? https://t.co/Y3D0ZmZG2a

On Netflix, the anime is available to stream in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Netflix acquired the license to stream the series in 2021.

It is being speculated that when the second season arrives this year in July, it will eventually be available on Netflix as well. We still need to wait for any official confirmation on the matter.

Following the conclusion of the first season, fans have been vocal about their impatience for the next one. The good news is, the creators of the show at MAPPA have officially announced the return of the anime in July 2023.

The specific dates of the release have not been revealed yet but we hope that the announcement will be made very soon.

D.K. @DanKantori This is the animator Souta Yamazaki showing his incredible character acting animation skills on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and i hope to see more bits like these in the future. This is the animator Souta Yamazaki showing his incredible character acting animation skills on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and i hope to see more bits like these in the future. https://t.co/vIsuosfbQc

The first season ended on the Death Painting Arc, with Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Maki, and Panda being recommended by Aoi and Mei to be upgraded to Grade 1 sorcerers. The second season will pick up from Gojo’s Past Arc, where we will get a glimpse into Satoru Gojo’s student days with his best friend Geto Suguru.

The feature film had satiated the fandom's need for more content of the series when it came out in 2020 last year. For fans who have not read the manga, they finally got to see Yuta in action.

He is a main character in the manga series who remained mysterious with a few mentions in the first season. The movie shed light on the seniors and gave us a glimpse of Gojo’s true potential, preparing us for what is to come next in the series.

Here is how the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is summarized on the official website of Crunchyroll:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul."

The summary adds:

"From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

Stay tuned for more updates on Jujutsu Kaisen and other popular anime shows like Tokyo Revengers, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Blue Lock, and more.

Poll : 0 votes