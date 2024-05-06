Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 other than Crunchyroll? List of all streaming platforms

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 made a significant impact on the anime and manga communities, emerging as one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year. MAPPA, the studio behind the series, continued to deliver the results that fans were hoping for. Though there were a few bumps along the way, the anime ended on a high note, leaving the fanbase eagerly awaiting the next season.

The series offered plenty of elements, with the Shibuya Incident arc standing out as one of the most action-packed arcs in the manga's first half, which is why fans seem to be interested in revisiting the second season.

However, fans are particularly curious about where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 other than Crunchyroll. Fortunately, there are a few alternative streaming platforms that fans can use to stream the episodes.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 other than Crunchyroll? Streaming platforms explored

Viewers residing in Asian regions will have a few options to stream the second installment of the series. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be available on Netflix. However, it will be available to stream in the following countries - India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Additionally, fans residing in Asia can access the episodes on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. However, both of the aforementioned platforms will not stream the episodes for free.

In select regions outside of the US, fans can watch the second season of the anime series on Disney+ as well. The streaming platform has the second season in its catalog in select countries in the Asian subcontinent. These are some of the platforms that fans can use to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, other than Crunchyroll.

About Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Gojo takes on Toji Fushiguro in the second season of the anime (Image via MAPPA)

For those who haven't yet watched the second season, now is the perfect time to delve into its contents. The second season features two very important story arcs in the manga - the Hidden Inventory arc and the Shibuya Incident arc.

The Hidden Inventory arc will give fans some insight into Gojo’s past as well as his relationship with Geto Suguru. They were best friends back in high school, and there was one incident in particular that caused a massive rift between them.

Furthermore, viewers will also get some insight into Megumi Fushiguro’s father, Toji Fushiguro. The Shibuya Incident arc, as the name suggests, features a series of events that took place in the Shibuya Train Station, which resulted in the loss of many lives, including a few jujutsu sorcerers.

A still from the second season of the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

In this arc, the spotlight shines on Sukuna and Yuji Itadori, who take center stage with significant roles and developments. Another highlight of this story arc is the involvement of Yuta Okkotsu, a Special Grade sorcerer who makes an appearance during the course of the series and plays an important role from a plot standpoint.

These are some of the most important things that fans can look forward to in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 if they haven’t watched the series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

