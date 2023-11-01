Where to watch Oreimo anime? Streaming details explored

The Oreimo anime didn't have the best of luck when it was airing, going from a positively-viewed series to quickly garnering a lot of rejection with the second season. However, Kyosuke Kosaka's journey of trying to understand her otaku sister, along with a lot of hilarious adventures, was a formula that had its charm, even if the second season could not rake in the success A-1 Pictures was expecting.

The manga ran from 2008 to 2021, so obviously the anime missed out on some big chunks of the story. However, this doesn't mean that the Oreimo anime is a waste of time. While it didn't capture the entirety of the manga, it still has some value.

Regardless of how weird it can get in places, there is a certain charm in how Ryosuke and Kirino managed to heal their sibling relationship despite being estranged.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Oreimo anime.

All we know about the Oreimo anime

Where to watch

Kirino and Kyosuke (Image via A-1 Pictures).

The Oreimo anime hasn't been around since 2013 but still holds a strong legacy, especially inspiring modern series like Oshi No Ko. In that regard, despite not having any new adaptations in a decade, the series is still available to a lot of people, particularly on streaming platforms.

If people want to give this series a chance, it's worth pointing out that it is currently available on Hulu. Account-holders on the platform can watch Kirino and Kyosuke get involved in several crazy adventures.

What to expect and the appeal of the series

Kirino (Image via A-1 Pictures).

The Oreimo anime has a very simple premise: Two siblings who don't get along and don't talk to each other, but things change once the older brother finds out that her sister is an otaku. Kyosuke Kosaka thus goes from being an older brother who doesn't seem to care all that much about her sister, Kirino, to doing a lot of things to make her happy.

He finds an eroge in Kirino's room and discovers that it belongs to her, leaving him shocked. However, as the days go by, he begins to learn a lot more about her sister, like the fact she is a big otaku and even has a career as a model. This leads to Kyosuke realizing that he doesn't have a relationship with his younger sister and decides to be more of an older brother to her.

This is how the events of the Oreimo anime play out. Kyosuke is a very passive and introverted person, while Kirino is feisty and opinionated, which is something that plays a huge role in the story.

However, the bulk of the series is about them fixing their relationship and becoming a lot closer to one another, thus making the anime very enjoyable. There is also a strong emphasis on comedy, particularly with some fanservice elements that might not be everybody's cup of tea.

Final thoughts

The Kosaka siblings (Image via A-1 Pictures).

The Oreimo anime is not for everybody, although it has some great moments for people who want comedy. It's also quite interesting to see how Kirino and Kyosuke begin to get along, although the story does take certain directions that fans were not fond of.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.