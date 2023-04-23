Where to watch Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose? Streaming details explored

The anime adaptation of Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose, a Japanese romantic comedy light book series by Shichi Nimaru and Ui Shigure, aired between April 14, 2021 and June, 30 2021.

Since its airing, the anime adaptation by Doga Kobo has become fairly popular and can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

The Japanese light novel series began publication on June 8, 2019. Since November 2019, Media Factory's seinen manga publication, Monthly Comic Alive, has been serializing a manga adaptation with illustrations by Ryo Ito.

According to Takarajimasha's annual light novel guide book Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi!, the light novel placed seventh in the bunkobon category in 2020. More than 500,000 copies have been sold as of October 2020.

Osamake: Romcom Where the Childhood Friend Won't lose? streaming details explored

The anime series was announced on October 3, 2020. Doga Kobo handled the series' animation, Takashi Naoya handled its direction, and Yoriko Tomita handled its musical score. Additionally, Naoya designed the characters. The series is available on Crunchyroll outside of Asia. The series is available on the Muse Communication YouTube channel and on Bilibili for streaming in Southeast Asia and South Asia.

From April 14 to June 30, 2021, it was broadcast on AT-X and other stations. Chance! & Revenge! by Riko Azuna served as the series' opening theme, and Senryakuteki de Yos Fun na Love Comedy no Ending Tema Kyoku by Inori Minase and Ayane Sakura, also known as "An Ending Theme Song for a Tactically Unpredictable Romantic Comedy," served as the series' closing theme.

The major characters of the Osamake: Romcom series are former child actor Sueharu Maru, his childhood friend Kuroha Shida, Shirokusa Kachi, Sueharu's first love and award-winning novelist, and more. The drama intertwines around the lives of these characters and deals with themes of love, friendship, and adolescent fame.

What Osamake Romcom: Where the Childhood Friend Won't Lose is about

back2zero @back_2_zero @Kanashii_GG @TWIGPod osamake has been a romcom that stuck with me, found it while spamming the random button on crunchyroll and gave it a shot. It was great. @Kanashii_GG @TWIGPod osamake has been a romcom that stuck with me, found it while spamming the random button on crunchyroll and gave it a shot. It was great. https://t.co/BdelWa7Khq

A high school student named Sueharu Maru, 17, has never had a girlfriend. His childhood friend, Kuroha Shida, a diminutive, adorable Onee-san-style girl with an enthusiastic personality, lives next door in Osamake: Romcom Where the Childhood Friend Won't Lose. Kuroha confesses to Sueharu one day, but he rejects her because he still has feelings for his first love, Shirokusa Kachi, a stunning idol and prize-winning student novelist.

Apart from Sueharu, Kuroha, and Shirokusa, the Osamake: Romcom anime has the following characters:

Maria Momosaka: She is a well-known actress who rose to fame as the lead in the popular play The Ideal Little Sister. When Sueharu was a young performer, she was given the responsibility of mentoring him, and as a result, the two of them grew closer than siblings. She adores Sueharu and wishes he will go back to performing. Tetsuhiko Kai: He happens to be a close friend of Sueharu. He frequently plans things behind the scenes because he enjoys seeing Sueharu's reactions to various situations. Mitsuru Abe: He is the fake boyfriend of Shirokusa. When Sueharu was a young actor, he was a huge fan. Shion Oragi: She is the maid who has been living with Shirokusa's family for many years. She and Shirokusa consequently resemble sisters in their connection. She attends the same school as Sueharu.

As the story builds up, it seems only Sueharu receives Shirokusa's attention at school, which gives him hope that he could stand a chance. Shirokusa already has a boyfriend, which devastates Sueharu when he decides to reveal his affection. In an effort to exact revenge on Shirokusa and her partner, Kuroha approaches Sueharu and offers to help. Shirokusa has affection for Suehara, nevertheless, in Osamake: Romcom.

