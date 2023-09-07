Where to watch Terra Formars anime? Streaming details, explored

Produced by Lidenfilms, Terra Formars anime was released in 2014 as part of the year's fall lineup. Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Yu Sasuga and Kenichi Tachibana, the anime tells a tale of survival featuring plenty of captivating characters. Ever since its initial release, Terra Formars anime has engaged fans with its gritty and brutal narrative.

Considered unique, the anime focuses on the themes of survival, gore, and space. While the anime was broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other affiliated Japanese networks, global fans want to know how they can stream the series. Fortunately, Terra Formars is available for streaming on a few major streaming platforms.

Terra Formars anime is available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and other streaming platforms

Known as one of the most intriguing anime titles of all time, Terra Formars premiered on September 26, 2014, in Japan as part of the fall 2014 lineup.

Following its release in Japan, the anime was also available to a global audience. Ardent anime fans might like to know that Terra Formars can be streamed officially on the Crunchyroll platform in most regions, including India, Canada, the USA, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and others. However, fans would require a subscription to be able to stream all 13 episodes of the anime.

Clip from the anime (Image via Lidenfilms)

Apart from Crunchyroll, the anime can be streamed on Funimation, albeit in selected regions. Moreover, the US audience will also be able to watch the episodes of Terra Formars on the Hulu platform with a subscription. The episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime, Google Movies & TV, VUDU, and Apple TV.

Notably, a sequel to the Terra Formars anime was released in 2016, following the first season. Produced by Lidenfilms and TYO Animations, the sequel, Terra Formars: Revenge, was aired on several Japanese networks. Fans may like to know that all 13 episodes of the sequel are available on Hulu.

What to expect

Based on the manga series by Yu Sasuga and Kenichi Tachibana, Terra Formars has a unique plot that hooks the viewers. With lots of brutality displayed, the anime takes the audience on a fascinating journey of survival.

The narrative of the Terra Formars anime sees humanity attempting to colonize Mars in the 21st century by sending two species (algae and cockroaches) that could potentially endure the harsh environments of the planet and terraforming it. However, humanity didn't anticipate the species' unbelievable capacity to adapt.

A key visual from the anime (Image via Lidenfilms/TYO Animations)

Later in the 26th century, a lethal disease known as the Alien Engine Virus arrived on Earth, causing havoc in the lives of humanity. It was suspected by many that the cure for this disease could only be found on Mars.

However, Mars was overrun by creatures known as Terraformars. These creatures are intelligent humanoid cockroaches mutated from the species originally sent to the planet in the 21st century.

A clip from the episode (Image via Lidenfilms)

As such, a team named Annex I, consisting of a hundred men and women, was formed for the mission to Mars. Each member of the Annex I team was genetically enhanced with the characteristics of incredibly powerful organisms from the Earth.

They were then sent on a mission to find a cure for the Alien Engine Virus and save humanity. However, they were met with a nightmarish situation on Mars as they faced the humanoid cockroaches, or Terraformars.

