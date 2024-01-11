Where to watch Fluffy Paradise anime? Streaming details explored

The Fluffy Paradise anime was broadcast one week earlier on ABEMA TV in Japan, on Monday, January 1, 2024. Directed by Jun'ichi Kitamura, the anime opened to positive reviews as fans commended the light-hearted Isekai plotline, expressing admiration for the adorable characters. There's no doubt that this anime has all the ingredients needed to become one of the underrated gems of the Winter 2024 season.

Given this Isekai anime's growing popularity, several anime enthusiasts want to know where they can officially stream the show outside Japan. Those fans may like to know that Crunchyroll has acquired the license to stream the Fluffy Paradise anime in several countries.

Fluffy Paradise is available for streaming on Crunchyroll

Following its premiere on ABEMA TV in Japan, Fluffy Paradise anime generated considerable buzz online from anime fans. Given the Winter 2024 season is an action-heavy one, with shows such as Solo Leveling, Blue Exorcist, and others airing, fans were looking for something light-hearted.

Fortunately, the Isekai anime promised exactly that and drove anime enthusiasts to look for platforms where they could stream the anime online.

While the show is scheduled to air every week on Sunday at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan, fans can rest assured because Crunchyroll has acquired the anime's international streaming rights.

The official reports state that Crunchyroll will simulcast Fluffy Paradise anime every Monday at 7 am PT. As such, fans can enjoy this anime on Crunchyroll, along with many other interesting titles from the Winter 2024 lineup, provided they have a subscription. Notably, the anime is slated for a 12-episode run.

Earlier it was revealed that Crunchyroll would stream this anime worldwide, except in Asian countries. Later, the company announced that it would stream the Isekai anime in India and other selected countries.

Besides Crunchyroll, the anime can be streamed on Prime Video, Hulu JP, and other platforms, but only in Japan. Notably, no other streaming platform aside from Crunchyroll has acquired the international streaming rights for this Isekai anime.

About Fluffy Paradise anime's cast, staff, and plot

The anime features an incredible staff with Junichi Kitamura directing the series at the EMT Squared production studio, with Deko Akao as the series' composer. Asami Miyazaki has been listed as the character designer, while Ryonosuke Kasai and Satoshi Hono are in charge of the series' music.

Sizuk has performed the opening theme, Cotton Days, while Harmoe has sung the ending theme, Fuwa Fuwa Party Tsurarete.

The light-hearted Isekai anime also features fabulous cast members. Ai Kakuma stars as Nefertima Osfe, while Shuichiro Umeda voices Ralph Osfe. Other cast members include Toru Furuya as Daleland, Taketora as Lars, Genki Ookawa as Wilherd Rega, Shunichiro Miki as Kami, Tomoaki Maeno, and others.

Based on the eponymous fantasy light novel series by Himawari, Fluffy Paradise follows Akitsu Midori, a 27-year-old woman, who gets reincarnated into another world as Nefertima Osfe (commonly referred to as Nefa), after overworking herself to death.

Interestingly, God bestows her the ability to be loved by non-human beings. With this unique skill, Nefa gets to cuddle with all the fluffy animals in this Isekai world. As the narrative unfolds, she befriends and pets a white tiger, and even a dragon.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.