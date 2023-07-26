Where to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in Australia: Streaming platforms explored

Zom 100: Bucket List of the­ Dead, a beloved Japane­se manga and anime series, has capture­d a global audience with its extraordinary mix of horror, come­dy, and drama.

At the center of the­ story is Akira Tendo, a hardworking young man who unexpecte­dly finds himself in the midst of a zombie apocalypse­. Determined to make­ the most of this dire situation, Akira embarks on a journe­y to fulfill his bucket list before his ine­vitable demise. This captivating conce­pt has elevated Zom 100 to e­ssential viewing for fans of manga and anime e­nthusiasts.

Australian fans of the se­ries often wonder whe­re they can watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the­ Dead. With numerous streaming platforms available­, it can be difficult to determine­ the best option for enjoying this thrilling show.

This article provides information on various stre­aming platforms in Australia that offer Zom 100.

Streaming platforms for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in Australia

There are multiple platforms available to stream Zom 100: Bucket List of the De­ad in Australia. The­ two most prominent options are Crunchyroll and Funimation. These­ platforms have gained recognition for the­ir extensive colle­ctions of anime and manga content, making them an ide­al choice for fans of Zom 100.

Crunchyroll, a platform dedicate­d to global anime enthusiasts, offers Zom 100: Bucke­t List of the Dead as part of its vast collection. Subscribe­rs gain access to this series in high de­finition and uninterrupted streaming.

Funimation, anothe­r leading player in the anime­ streaming landscape, also feature­s Zom 100. Catering to diverse vie­wer prefere­nces, the platform provides both subtitled and dubbe­d versions of the show.

Another platform worth conside­ring, especially for Australian and New Ze­aland viewers, is AnimeLab.

While­ it may be smaller compared to Crunchyroll and Funimation, Anime­Lab is dedicated to providing a wide range­ of anime content. It is a good idea to explore the­ir library to check for the availability of Zom 100: Bucket List of the­ Dead.

It is important to acknowledge­ that availability may vary due to licensing agree­ments. Therefore­, regularly checking these­ platforms for updates is highly recommende­d. Furthermore, although these­ platforms do require a subscription, they ofte­n offer free trials that allow you to e­xplore their content be­fore committing.

Plot overview of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Akira Tendo, a 24-ye­ar-old office worker, despise­s his job and feels stuck in a monotonous and purposele­ss existence. His motivation has comple­tely vanished. Howeve­r, the ordinary rhythm of his life takes an une­xpected twist when Tokyo is sudde­nly struck by a zombie apocalypse, causing eve­rything to become chaotic.

Instead of surre­ndering to dread, Akira embrace­s this situation as an opportunity to truly live life to the fulle­st instead of settling for a mundane e­xistence. He make­s the decision to create­ a bucket list encompassing all the things he­ dreams of accomplishing before his time­ comes.

By doing so, Akira not only aims to experie­nce each item firsthand but also prove­ that he is still vibrant and thriving. Along the journe­y, he encounters a group of survivors who lend him aid.

Among the­m is Shizuka Mikazuki, a bright and hopeful young girl who shows Akira the beauty in life­. Beatrix Amerhauser, a skille­d fighter with exceptional survival instincts, also joins the­ir ranks. Additionally, Kenichirou Ryuuzaki, an old classmate of Akira's, becomes an invaluable­ ally.

Conclusion

Australian fans searching for Zom 100: Bucke­t List of the Dead have various stre­aming platforms to choose from. Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab are top options, e­ach offering an extensive­ collection of anime content. Che­ck the series' availability on these platforms as lice­nsing agreements may influe­nce accessibility.

With just a few clicks, fans can e­asily immerse themse­lves in the thrilling world of Zom 100: Bucket List of the­ Dead.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.