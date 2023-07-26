Where to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in Australia: Streaming platforms explored

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a beloved Japanese manga and anime series, has captured a global audience with its extraordinary mix of horror, comedy, and drama.
At the center of the story is Akira Tendo, a hardworking young man who unexpectedly finds himself in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. Determined to make the most of this dire situation, Akira embarks on a journey to fulfill his bucket list before his inevitable demise. This captivating concept has elevated Zom 100 to essential viewing for fans of manga and anime enthusiasts.
Australian fans of the series often wonder where they can watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. With numerous streaming platforms available, it can be difficult to determine the best option for enjoying this thrilling show.
This article provides information on various streaming platforms in Australia that offer Zom 100.
Streaming platforms for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in Australia
There are multiple platforms available to stream Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in Australia. The two most prominent options are Crunchyroll and Funimation. These platforms have gained recognition for their extensive collections of anime and manga content, making them an ideal choice for fans of Zom 100.
Crunchyroll, a platform dedicated to global anime enthusiasts, offers Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as part of its vast collection. Subscribers gain access to this series in high definition and uninterrupted streaming.
Funimation, another leading player in the anime streaming landscape, also features Zom 100. Catering to diverse viewer preferences, the platform provides both subtitled and dubbed versions of the show.
Another platform worth considering, especially for Australian and New Zealand viewers, is AnimeLab.
While it may be smaller compared to Crunchyroll and Funimation, AnimeLab is dedicated to providing a wide range of anime content. It is a good idea to explore their library to check for the availability of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.
It is important to acknowledge that availability may vary due to licensing agreements. Therefore, regularly checking these platforms for updates is highly recommended. Furthermore, although these platforms do require a subscription, they often offer free trials that allow you to explore their content before committing.
Plot overview of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Akira Tendo, a 24-year-old office worker, despises his job and feels stuck in a monotonous and purposeless existence. His motivation has completely vanished. However, the ordinary rhythm of his life takes an unexpected twist when Tokyo is suddenly struck by a zombie apocalypse, causing everything to become chaotic.
Instead of surrendering to dread, Akira embraces this situation as an opportunity to truly live life to the fullest instead of settling for a mundane existence. He makes the decision to create a bucket list encompassing all the things he dreams of accomplishing before his time comes.
By doing so, Akira not only aims to experience each item firsthand but also prove that he is still vibrant and thriving. Along the journey, he encounters a group of survivors who lend him aid.
Among them is Shizuka Mikazuki, a bright and hopeful young girl who shows Akira the beauty in life. Beatrix Amerhauser, a skilled fighter with exceptional survival instincts, also joins their ranks. Additionally, Kenichirou Ryuuzaki, an old classmate of Akira's, becomes an invaluable ally.
Conclusion
Australian fans searching for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead have various streaming platforms to choose from. Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab are top options, each offering an extensive collection of anime content. Check the series' availability on these platforms as licensing agreements may influence accessibility.
With just a few clicks, fans can easily immerse themselves in the thrilling world of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.
