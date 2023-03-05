Which anime won the most awards at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023? Nominations and winning stats explained

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards winners were announced in Japan on Saturday, March 4, 2023, bringing with them some exciting and somewhat anticipated results for major series. It was particularly intriguing to observe how little ground separated the series with the most awards, edging out a three-way tie for first with just one victory.

While individual results from the Crunchyroll Anime Awards were also particularly shocking, fans are hung up on how close the race for most categories won was. At the very least, it highlights the astonishingly high level of quality that the anime series that debuted during the awards season boasted during their initial releases.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down which anime won the most awards at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, as well as who came closest to this overall victory.

Attack on Titan edges out Spy x Family, Demon Slayer for most awards won at 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Taking home the most awards from the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards was the Attack on Titan anime series with 6 wins overall. The full list of awards won for the series includes the following:

Best Anime Opening Sequence, “The Rumbling” by SiM, Storyboard and Direction from Takashi Kohima, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Anime Score, Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Anime Song, “The Rumbling” by SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Main Anime Character, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Drama Anime, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Acting Performance (Japanese), Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Coming in a two-way tie for second-most awards won at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards was Spy x Family and Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc. Spy x Family’s awards include the following:

Best New Anime Series, Spy x Family

Best Anime Ending Sequence, “Comedy” by Gen Hoshino, Storyboard and Direction from Atsushi Nishigori, Spy x Family

Best Supporting Anime Character, Anya Forger, Spy x Family

Best “Must Protect at All Costs” Anime Character, Anya Forger, Spy x Family

Best Comedy Anime, Spy x Family

The awards won by Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc include the following:

Best Anime Character Design, Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Animation, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Anime Director, Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Action Anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Fantasy Anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

The close race between these three series speaks to how incredibly high quality each is, as well as how they contributed to a truly unforgettable year for the medium. What is particularly intriguing is the number of categories in which the series were pitted against one another, implying that selecting a winner must have been extremely difficult for the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards judging panel.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

