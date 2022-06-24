Which Demon Slayer character is your Soulmate, based on your zodiac?

The Demon Slayer anime and manga contain characters that fit the 12 western zodiac signs. This allows the series to maintain a very diverse set of characters that contribute to fleshing out the story and making it much more entertaining.

These characters are also one of the main reasons the Demon Slayer anime was, and still is, such a hit when it first aired.

Note: This list contains massive spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Perfect Demon Slayer soulmate for each zodiac sign

1) Aquarius: Nezuko Kamado

Aquarians tend to be original and independent and love having fun with their friends while engaging in intellectual conversations. The zodiac sign with the greatest compatibility with Aquarius is Leo.

The perfect soulmate for Aquarius individuals would be Nezuko Kamado since she will be able to support all the positive traits that they have.

2) Pisces: Akaza

Those with the Pisces zodiac sign tend to be incredibly compassionate and intuitive. They also love their alone time while listening to music and swimming.

Virgos have the greatest compatibility with Pisces individuals due to their tendency to never ask for help. Akaza is the perfect soulmate for Pisces since they will both be able to support each other properly.

3) Aries: Mitsuri Kanroji

Aries individuals tend to be incredibly courageous, confident, and optimistic. They also love being leaders in certain situations and challenging their bodies physically.

With that, Libras and their gracious nature are perfect matches for Aries. Mitsuri Kanroji is the perfect Libra as she embodies many of its well-known attributes.

4) Taurus: Inosuke Hashibira

Tauruses are incredibly reliable, practical, and patient. They also love performing activities with their hands and often listen to music. For these reasons, the perfect partner for a Taurus is a Scorpio.

Inosuke Hashibira, a Scorpio, would be able to partner up with and support a Scorpio without any trouble. The two partners would be unstoppable.

5) Gemini: Tengen Uzui

Geminis are people with the ability to adapt and learn new things on the spot. They also love speaking to anyone and everyone.

For this reason, the Sagittarius, specifically Tengen Uzui, is the perfect partner for a Gemini. He is incredibly generous and talkative, allowing him to easily converse with a Gemini for hours at a time.

6) Cancer: Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao Tsuyuri smiling in Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz Media, Demon Slayer)

Cancers have great imagination and are incredibly loyal. They love relaxing near bodies of water while daydreaming the day away.

For a Cancer, their perfect match is a Capricorn, like Kanao Tsuyuri. Her extraordinary self-discipline and control will allow her to keep Cancers from falling too deep into their imaginations.

7) Leo: Giyu Tomioka

Leos like to express their creativity through humorous jokes and warm-hearted gestures. They also enjoy having fun with their friends and going on vacations from time to time.

The average Leo will find the perfect match in an Aquarius such as Giyu Tomioka. His independent and stoic exterior act as an ideal match for a Leo's fun personality.

8) Virgo: Shinobu Kocho

Virgos are incredibly loyal individuals who love hard work and analyzing situations. In addition, they enjoy spending time with nature and tend to have an "all work, no play" attitude.

Any Virgo will be happy to know that Shinobu Kochou is their perfect Demon Slayer soulmate. The Insect Hashira knows how to have fun or focus solely on her work, depending on the situation. She complements a Virgo perfectly.

9) Libra: Kyojuro Rengoku

Libras are always willing to cooperate with others and keep the peace during arguments. They use these qualities to maintain harmony between opposing sides while being gentle to everyone.

For the average Libra, the perfect soulmate is Kyojuro Rengoku, the epitome of an Aries who was constantly enthusiastic and passionate. This is the exact opposite of a Libra's desired peace and harmony, but these opposites attract nicely.

10) Scorpio: Sabito

Sabito with his mask on in Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz Media, Demon Slayer)

Scorpios are known for being both incredibly brave and true friends. Despite only being featured for a few episodes, Sabito, a Taurus, is the perfect partner for any Scorpio.

He was devoted to the lives of his Tomioka and Makomo and was always there when they needed him. For his Scorpio partner, Sabito would be the perfect Demon Slayer soulmate.

11) Sagittarius: Tanjiro Kamado

Sagittarians know how to light up a room with their incredible sense of humor and generous personality. The Demon Slayer character perfect for them is Tanjiro Kamado.

He is able to talk with anyone and is always up to learning new things. This perfectly complements a Sagittarius' ability to tell great jokes and make everyone laugh.

12) Capricorn: Zenitsu Agatsuma

Capricorns have unmatched self-control and are amazing managers. They can keep their lives in control, preventing disasters from sneaking up on them.

The perfect match for a Capricorn is easily Zenitsu Agatsuma. He is hilarious and witty while also being very uncontrollable at times. A Capricorn will be able to keep Zenitsu calm without much trouble.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

