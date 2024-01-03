Which Demon Slayer Hashira has the most plot importance? Explored

Demon Slayer Hashira are members of the Demon Slayer Corps who happen to be the strongest demon hunters, capable of taking down some of the strongest demons in the series, Demon Slayer. They are the most elite demon hunters whose combat abilities are unparalleled. This is a position given to a very few.

They are the physical embodiment of hard work and talent, giving rise to an impressive set of sword-wielders whose only goal is to destroy the Demon King and wipe out every single demon in existence.

Demon Slayer Hashira are not just important in terms of defeating demons but are crucial to the development of the plot. Let’s take a look at which of the Demon Slayer Hashira is the most important from the perspective of the anime and manga story’s progress.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. Furthermore, the article also contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

Who among the Demon Slayer Hashira is the most important?

The Hashira as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

If we had to choose a Demon Slayer Hashira who plays an important role in terms of plot progression, it would be none other than Giyu Tomioka. He is the Water Hashira in the anime and manga series, and his actions early in the series determined the direction in which the plot would progress.

That being said, we also believe that each and every Demon Slayer Hashira, especially the likes of Rengoku, Gyomei, and Shinobu, played a vital role at crucial stages of the anime and manga series.

Giyu Tomioka, much like most Hashiras, was on patrol and came across a house that was filled with the corpses of humans. He realized that a demon had attacked, and he nearly killed Nezuko, who was a demon at that time. At this stage, Tanjiro was just a child who sold coal and had decent endurance.

He protected his sister from Giyu, a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, who was trying to kill Nezuko and carry out his duties as a demon hunter. However, he was shocked to see that Nezuko, a demon, refused to eat Tanjiro. Instead, she put herself between Giyu and Tanjiro to save her brother.

The Water Hashira had all the right to kill Nezuko Kamado right there, and there wouldn’t have been repercussions faced by him. All he needed to do was kill the demon, which would have diffused the situation. However, he proceeded with a lot of restraint and decided to spare the sibling duo.

Giyu Tomioka as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

If not for Giyu’s decision to spare Nezuko, we might not have seen Tanjiro become a member of the Corps later on. Tanjiro’s sole reason for joining the Corps was to find some drug or medicine that would one day revert Nezuko to her original state, turning her into a human being.

Furthermore, the Demon Slayer Hashira’s choice created a domino effect that also led to Muzan’s downfall. Tanjiro was the only person in the Demon Slayer Corps who knew the Breath of the Sun, a technique specifically created by Yoriichi Tsukiguni to defeat Muzan.

Expand Tweet

While Tanjiro failed to defeat Muzan and the other Upper Moon demons on his own, his contributions cannot be overstated. Tanjiro played an important role in defeating the Upper Moon 6 demons—Daki and Gyutaro, the Upper Moon 4 demon—Hantengu, the Upper Moon 3 demon—Akaza, and the Demon King himself—Kibutsuji Muzan.

Giyu also stressed the importance of being a demon hunter and conveyed that to Tanjiro. As highlighted earlier, it would have been nearly impossible to eradicate demons without Tanjiro's help. Giyu Tomioka’s choice of sparing Nezuko allowed her to become human once again and led to Tanjiro becoming a demon hunter which in turn played a role in Muzan's downfall. Therefore, we believe that Giyu Tomioka is the most important Demon Slayer Hashira from the perspective of plot progression.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.