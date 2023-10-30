"Who in Blue Lock?" Viral trend storms the fandom after unexpected chapter delay

The Blue Lock manga, an enthralling and intense sports series, has garnered imme­nse popularity in the anime world since its release. In the realm of manga enthusiasts, unexpe­cted delays can provoke both frustration and anticipation. Such was the scenario when chapter 239, e­agerly awaited by fans of the re­nowned manga, confronted an unfore­seen setback.

The de­lay prompted a viral trend on X (formerly Twitter) as fans flocke­d to the platform to express their thoughts and engage in discussions about their be­loved characters from the se­ries. The trend, "Who in Blue­ Lock?" swiftly gained momentum and captivated fans worldwide.

"Who in Blue Lock?" trends on X after Blue Lock chapter 239's delay

The "Who in Blue Lock?" trend took off on X, with fans sharing their thoughts on various characters from the manga series. This trend started after fans took to the platform to share their disappointment upon the sudden delay of chapter 239 of the manga series. Per the trend, fans prepared a list of their favorite players across the series. Here are some tweets:

For user @denjiscult, Isagi caught their attention and has been their first favorite.

Like @denjiscult, another X user, @millionight, had Isagi on their list. Alongside Isagi, Bachira and Barou were also this user's favorites. However, @millionight's favorite players from other teams differed.

Another X user had a somewhat different list. This list saw neither Isagi nor Bachira. Their favorite character was Kunigami at the start of the series. But their current favorite is Aryu.

Fans immerse­d themselves in the "Who in Blue Lock?" trend, where lively discussions unfolded on X. Countle­ss tweets captured just a fraction of the passion as fans formed alliances, engaging in frie­ndly debates about their favorite characters.

Exploring the reason behind Blue Lock chapter 239's delay

Fans of Blue Lock were eagerly anticipating the release of chapter 239. However, their excitement turned into disappointment when they learned about the delay. Nevertheless, they believe the mangaka's health takes precedence over everything else.

Yusuke Nomura, the exceptionally talented artist behind this manga series, has been putting in tremendous effort and has now reached a point where he needs to take a break. In a tweet, he mentioned that he's stepping away because he's feeling exhausted and drained. This clear indication shows that he is experiencing burnout and requires some time to focus on his health.

Fortunately, fans of the manga are understanding and supportive of Nomura's decision. They genuinely want him to take as much time as necessary to rejuvenate to continue delivering an amazing manga experience.

The manga is renowned for its release schedule. Therefore, it is crucial for the mangaka to take this break to prioritize his well-being. Fans have been informed that chapter 239 will be available online on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Final thoughts

Blue Lock fans on X expressed their love for their favorite characters, but the delay of chapter 239 due to the artist's health issues was a reminder of the human side of manga creation. Fans were disappointed but understanding and the trend continued to foster anticipation. Chapter 239 will now be released on November 8, 2023.

