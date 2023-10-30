Who is Garou in One Punch Man? Explained

Within the dynamic world of One Punch Man, Garou emerges as a particularly compelling figure. At first glance, Garou appears to be a villain bent on hunting heroes. However, his motivations and philosophy reveal a much more nuanced perspective on concepts like justice and heroism. His presence in One Punch Man pushes boundaries and forces readers to re-examine their assumptions about good versus evil.

Garou, often called the "Human Monster" or the "Hero Hunter," is a testament to the series' depth. Through his backstory, gradual transformations, ideological conflicts, and climactic battles, Garou emerges not as a static antagonist but as a multilayered character who both challenges norms and reflects on morality's complex nature. His journey offers a fresh viewpoint on the fluid boundaries between heroes and monsters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

Garou's appearance and transformation in One Punch Man

Expand Tweet

Garou is a young man with distinct features that exude a sense of wildness. His yellow eyes and long silver hair, which spikes upward, give him an aura reminiscent of a feral wolf. His attire, primarily martial arts gear, speaks volumes about his combative nature and his dedication to the craft.

However, Garou's appearance is not static. As events unfold in the One Punch Man series, he undergoes significant transformations, especially during intense battles. These changes are more than just physical; they mirror his internal struggles, evolution, and the challenges he faces.

From a bloodshot eye to a pinkish-red hue in his hair, each transformation signifies a step in his journey, culminating in a monstrous form that is both awe-inspiring and terrifying.

His backstory in One Punch Man

Expand Tweet

From his childhood, Garou's perspective was distinct from his peers. In a world where super-powered heroes and monsters were commonplace, Garou grew weary of the narrative that always portrayed heroes as the good guys and monsters as the villains. Even during playtime with other children, he consistently chose to play the role of the monster. This early inclination towards monsters would significantly influence his philosophy in the future.

Garou later became a disciple of Bang, the S-Class, Rank 3 hero, and mastered Bang's martial art, the "Water Stream Rock Smashing Fist." However, a turning point came when Garou went on a rampage in the dojo, beating up his fellow students. This act led to his expulsion. Following this, Garou participated in a martial arts tournament, emerging victorious and further honing his skills.

His childhood empathy for monsters and disdain for heroes crystallized into a mission: to become so powerful that he could eradicate true evil and suffering from the world on his terms. This mission set him on the path of the "Hero Hunter," where he began defeating heroes across various classes.

His impressive feats caught the attention of the Monster Association, which recruited him. As he underwent the 'monsterization' process, he transformed into a monster. However, Garou's goals diverged from the Monster Association's objectives, leading to conflicts with them as well. A significant event was his defeat by Monster King Orochi, which paradoxically made Garou even more potent.

His current status in the One Punch Man manga

Expand Tweet

After confronting Orochi in the One Punch Man series, Garou's power surged exponentially, enabling him to challenge top-tier S-Class heroes and formidable Dragon Level threats. His strength reached such heights that only Saitama could match him, leading to an epic showdown between the two. In this battle, Garou continually evolved, but even his most potent forms were no match for Saitama.

Following this battle, Garou briefly interacted with a mysterious entity known as "God," which allowed him to unlock the "Cosmic Fear Mode." This transformation was so powerful that he could momentarily match Saitama's strength. However, even this newfound power was insufficient against Saitama's unparalleled growth and strength, resulting in Garou's eventual defeat.

After the Monster Association incident, Garou is currently undergoing rehabilitation under Bang, who has retired from heroism. Bang intends for Garou to fill the void left by his retirement.

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, Garou's character in One Punch Man serves as a reflection on the complexities of morality. As for what the future holds for Garou, the upcoming season 3 of One Punch Man promises to delve deeper into his character.

The manga suggests that Garou will play a significant role in the new season, with his quest for power and equality pitting him directly against the Hero Association. As a survivor of the Monster Association, an epic showdown between the "human monster" Garou and Saitama is highly anticipated.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.