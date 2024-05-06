Who does Sakura end up with in Naruto? Relationship explained

One of the most commonly asked questions by Naruto fans as they make their way through the series is the matter of who does Sakura end up with. While this may seem straightforward to those who’ve finished the series or are overtly familiar with it, the question is somewhat valid as the series progresses through its events.

Thankfully, there is a clear answer as to the question of who does Sakura end up with in Naruto, with this being her longtime love interest Sasuke Uchiha. However, the two have a winding path to their eventual marriage and starting a family together, with almost nothing going right for them throughout their journey.

Sasuke and Sakura's relationship in Naruto

While it takes the two a while to get there, they do eventually become a fully-fledged couple, marrying and starting a family together in the form of their only daughter, Sarada Uchiha. Throughout the latter stages of the original Naruto series, its supplemental material, and the Boruto series, they’re shown to have a very loving and caring relationship for one another.

One of the best examples of how much their relationship means to one another in series canon is the Sasuke Retsuden arc, which sees the two spending significant on-screen time together. While much of this is done in front of others and likewise forces the pair to hide their association, the private time they get during this arc shows them being very emotional with each other (albeit in somewhat subtle ways).

Their journey as a couple also emphasizes how much they care for each other, albeit mainly through Sakura’s actions showing her care for Sasuke. That being said, there are some introspectives from Sasuke which show he does truly care about her, as well as moments in the final moments of the original series where they’re fighting alongside each other. His concern for her in these moments is what mainly demonstrates the depth of his love for her.

Boruto also does a great job of emphasizing the care they feel for each other, especially via Sakura’s own words to Sarada about why she loves Sasuke despite their troubled start. All of this to say, it’s clear that that the question of “who does Sakura end up with” is not only an answerable one, but one with a satisfying conclusion.

Timeline of Sakura and Sasuke's relationship in Naruto

In the early stages of the anime and manga series, Sakura seems to constantly put her foot in her mouth when it comes to developing her budding relationship with Sasuke. One of the most infamous examples of this is the “orphan” discussion the pair have. Essentially, Sakura tries to bond with Sasuke by making fun of the titular protagonist, but in the process of doing so makes a joke about orphans which offends Sasuke, an orphan.

The next significant moment in their relationship comes during Sasuke’s departure from the Hidden Leaf Village, in which Sakura tries to stop him. The two exchange some touching words here, with Sasuke’s being the first inkling of his feelings for Sakura. While they meet again at Orochimaru’s hideout in the Shippuden section of the series, no significant development to their relationship is made here.

The next major moment in their relationship comes during the Five Kage Summit arc, where Sakura essentially tries to convince herself that she no longer loves Sasuke and wants to kill him. However, she’s unable to go through with it, leading to her breaking down in tears and a half-blind, rageful Sasuke attempting to kill her.

Their time together in the Fourth Shinobi World War and series’ resolution comprises the final leg of their relationship timeline. Essentially, the two fight side-by-side together and get some brief moments of bonding, such as when Sakura helps save Sasuke from being trapped in a time-space dimension jutsu. Following Sasuke and Naruto’s final fight, their relationship is clearly established before Sasuke leaves the Hidden Leaf for his self-imposed atonement.

