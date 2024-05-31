Who is the second strongest demon in Demon Slayer? Explained

The Demon Slayer series, as the name suggests, is set in a world where demons run rampant and constantly kill human beings. There are plenty of skilled swordsmen who take it upon themselves to safeguard humans. They train themselves to such an extent that they achieve superhuman abilities putting them on the same level as some of the strongest demons.

These demons range substantially in terms of strength. There are exceptionally weak demons that can be killed even by the weaker demon hunters who are in the Corps. However, there are demons that are so strong that it takes multiple Hashiras to beat them.

The strongest demon is undoubtedly Kibutsuji Muzan, the one who is responsible for the existence of every other demon in the series. If that’s the case, who is the second-strongest demon in Demon Slayer? The second-strongest demon in the animanga series is none other than the Upper Moon 1 demon.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Identity of the Upper Moon 1 demon

Kokushibo as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

The Upper Moon 1 title is given to the strongest demon within the 12 Kizuki. Kokushibo commands this position and is also the second-strongest demon in the animanga series. Before he became a demon, he was known as Michikatsu. He was a brother to Yoriichi, the legendary swordsman who nearly defeated Muzan by himself.

The reason why Kokushibo is this strong is because he is also the only demon capable of using a Breathing Technique. He created the Moon Breathing technique, which is slightly different from the Sun Breathing technique that Yoriichi created.

Towards the end of the series, Tanjiro Kamado becomes a demon and manages to conquer the sun. However, we never got to see his true potential, and one vial of Shinobu’s medicine reverted him to his human state. If Tanjiro had managed to stay in his demon form, he would have been the strongest demon, while Muzan would have been the second strongest.

Difference between the second-strongest demon and the Upper Moon 2 demon

Doma, the Upper Moon 2 demon (Image via Ufotable)

The 12 Kizukis are ranked based on power; therefore, Kokushibo is miles ahead of Doma regarding combat abilities. Doma, the Upper Moon 2 demon, can use Blood Demon Art. His Blood Demon Art lies in his ability to manipulate and create ice. His abilities are such that the ice particles that he creates are extremely lethal to anyone who inhales them.

Shinobu sacrificed her life by letting Doma consume her. However, she had created an extremely lethal poison which was made from Wisteria. Inosuke and Kanao Tsuyuri managed to deliver the finishing blow, killing him once and for all.

Meanwhile, Kokushibo has Crescent Moon Blood Demon Art, and he has the ability to pair that with his Breathing Technique. Being a master swordsman with such advanced enhancements, it took the combined efforts of Gyomei, Sanemi, Genya, and Muichiro to defeat him.

It took three of the strongest Hashiras, along with another demon hunter, to kill him. In the process, both Muichiro and Genya sacrificed their lives. Such is the difference in their abilities as demons.

Kokushibo’s true powers explained

As stated earlier, Kokushibo is the only demon who utilizes a Breathing Technique in the Demon Slayer series. He also has access to Blood Demon Art, which allows him to create and manipulate crescent-shaped blades that are formed from the blade.

Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira, clearly stated that he would not be able to withstand Kokushibo’s attacks if not for all the training he had done up until that point. His Breathing Technique also has sixteen forms, comprising short—and long-ranged attacks.

He is also one of the only demons who is exceptionally skilled with the sword. He was someone who trained with Yoriichi and picked up some of his brother’s techniques in order to become a stronger swordsman. This is why Kokushibo is the second-strongest demon in the Demon Slayer series.

