Who is Secre in Black Clover? Explained 

In the world of magic of Black Clover, where power and wonder abound, characters set out on paths of courage and discovery. Secre Swallowtail, one of the most alluring figures, is known especially for her transformation into a small anti-bird. What makes her more charming is that, even as a bird, she still resembles her human form.

Secre Swallowtail is a vagabond noblewoman who has done service in the name of the Sealing Magic for centuries, including protecting the Clover Kingdom. Afterward, she changed into her bird form and ensured the safety of the kingdom, while aiding Asta in his quest to eliminate rising threats.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Secre's identity as Nero, explained

Secre as Nero (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the beginning of the series, the Secre Swallowtail is introduced as Nero, a small anti-social bird with a knack for being around Asta, the protagonist of Black Clover. Moreover, Nero is much more than just some little bird. Secre herself is actually a human: a servant to Prince Lemiel Silvamillion Clover, the first Wizard King, 500 years ago.

Trending

During a climactic battle with Licht, an elf turned into a giant demon, Lemiel sacrificed himself for the Clover Kingdom while fighting. Using her sealing magic, Secre preserved his body as a statue, ensuring his legacy endured. Due to the excessive use of forbidden magic to seal the demon, Zagred, who was manipulating Licht, Secre is transformed into an anti-bird, allowing her to survive through centuries.

Five centuries later, she meets Asta at the start of the Magic Knights Entrance Exam and chooses to remain with him due to Asta's ambitions being similar to the first Wizard King. She gets accepted as a member of the Magic Knights' Black Bull unit after restoring her human form.

Secre's role in Black Clover as both Nero and herself

Secre Swallowtail (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With the first Wizard King, she created magical defense tools most important for the kingdom, and it is here that her brilliance shines. Her loyalty sends her on a journey to protect and strengthen the kingdom, connecting the past and present in Black Clover.

Secre's dual identity as Nero and her human form is pivotal in Black Clover. As Nero, she acts as a guide and protector to Asta; consequently, she leads him to important discoveries such as the Demon-Dweller Sword.

During the Eye of the Midnight Sun Arc, Secre chose Asta to accompany him, recognizing his anti-magic abilities as crucial for countering the forces of the Devil. Secre Swallowtail possesses a depth of ancient magic knowledge and a strong sense of the history of the Clover Kingdom.

Secre's powers and abilities, explained

Secre Swallowtail is unique in Black Clover because of her Sealing Magic. She can heal wounds as shown when she saved Lemiel, and seal or unseal magical tools, for instance, she uses the swords in Asta's grimoire. In battle, she nullifies enemies by sealing their abilities or movements. She was also able to preserve Lemiel as a statue for centuries, ensuring his return when the kingdom needed him most.

Besides magic, Secre's intelligence, along with her centuries of experience, adds value to her as a strategic ally. Her devil horns, as a result of prolonged use of forbidden magic, reflect the price she paid for the sake of Clover Kingdom.

Final Thoughts

Secre Swallowtail changes from Nero to her real self, making an exhibit of resilience and selflessness in Black Clover. The character's rich history, meaningful impact on the present narrative, and unique magical ability enable her to stand out among other characters. The meticulous character and world-building offer a chance for Secre's tale to live with the viewers for a long time to come.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback