Why does the Eye of the Midnight Sun hate the Clover Kingdom in Black Clover? Explained

The Eye of the Midnight Sun from Black Clover is one of the strongest group of antagonists who were introduced at the start of the series. The antagonist group consisted of some of the strongest characters in the series, and their only aim was to eradicate the Clover Kingdom at all costs. But why does the Eye of the Midnight Sun hate the Clover Kingdom to the point of finishing it?

That goes back to the history of the Clover Kingdom with the elves where a demon manipulated both sides to go against one another in Black Clover. The act of betrayal between the humans and elves was the play of the devil all along, and it continued for centuries even after the reincarnation of all the elves.

Fortunately, the conflict dissolved with the help of the knights of the Clover Kingdom.

Why does the Eye of the Midnight Sun hate the Clover Kingdom?

Licht after the massacre of his clan on his wedding day, as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The answer to why does the Eye of the Midnight Sun hate the Clover Kingdom arises from the past when the Clover Kingdom and Elves had a good relationship. Their relationship was set to deepen even more, as one of the Royals from Clover Kingdom, Tetia, was set to marry Licht, the leader of the elves.

However, things didn't go well because, on the day of the marriage, the royal guards from Clover Kingdom infiltrated the venue and killed every elf in sight before Licht. They also killed Tetia, and that mentally affected Licht whose four-leaf clover grimiore transformed into a five-leaf clover due to his negative emotions.

He activated the forbidden spell and transformed into a giant demon which the first Wizard King, also Tettia's brother, fought in the opening scenes of the Black Clover anime.

After a few centuries, one of the elves reincarnated as Licht and considered it his duty to get revenge on the Clover Kingdom. So, he formed the Eye of the Midnight Sun and made the group's aim to destroy the Clover Kingdom.

The Eye of the Midnight Sun's origins in Black Clover explained

Patolli reincarnated inside the body of William as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Eye of the Midnight Sun was started by Patolli, an elf from Licht's time who was reincarnated inside the body of Willian Vangeance, five centuries after the wedding massacre. As Willian shared the same appearance as Licht, Patolli considered himself the leader of the elves.

After receiving a personal four-leaf clover grimoire, Patolli considered it his duty to reincarnate all the elves and get revenge on the Clover Kingdom. So, he reincarnated three of the strongest elves inside human bodies, and that marked the start of the antagonist group, the Eye of the Midnight Sun.

The group also made their aim to steal all the magic stones from the Clover Kingdom. Eventually, Patolli crossed paths with the current Wizard King, Julius, and 'potentially' kills him.

How the group's hate was misplaced all along

Zagred revealing the truth about the wedding massacre to Patolli (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Where the elves and Clover Kingdom considered one another responsible for the suffering of each other, the truth behind the wedding massacre was a high-ranking devil named Zagred.

Before the wedding ceremony was announced, Zagred possessed a minister from the Clover Kingdom and started preparing for the future where he could steal the grimoire from Licht.

During the wedding ceremony, Zagred used light magic, similar to the Wizard King's, making Licht believe that this massacre was an act of betrayal from the Clover Kingdom.

After the Wizard King defeated Licht (the giant demon), Zagred took the opportunity and tried to steal Licht's grimoire, but Secre sealed the devil inside the Eternal Prison.

He was eventually released after five centuries. During the last act of the Eye of the Midnight Sun, Zagred revealed to Patolli how he was being manipulated by the devil all along.

