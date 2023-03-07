Who is Shaka? One Piece brings a rare character back in 1077

The initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1077 have been released, featuring an underrated character who has received very little panel time in the manga. Shaka, one of Vegapunk's six satellites, has remained an enigmatic character since his introduction in the story, but recent events have brought him into the spotlight.

One Piece has been on a break for the past week, with chapters 1077 and 1078 set to release on March 9 and 16, respectively. Oda's storytelling style has led to the creation of strange and fantastic worlds filled with diverse characters. The current Egghead Island Arc is no different, finally revealing Vegapunk's identity.

One Piece chapter 1077 features Shaka being attacked by a mysterious enemy

In chapter 1062, Egghead Island Arc revealed Vegapunk not just to be one person but an old man who had split off six parts of him into satellites. The word "satellite" refers to the idea of a moon that orbited a much larger and denser planet, thereby looking at these six variations as smaller versions of the main Vegapunk body (planet).

Each satellite symbolizes a different aspect of Vegapunk in One Piece, with Shaka being the Number 1 that embodies good, being a foil to the 'evil' Lilith. Since his initial introduction, Shaka has seemed like the group's leader and the most logical, rational, and level-headed satellite. He was also the kindest of the satellites that treated the Straw Hats well, saving them from attacks by Vegapunk Lilith and Jinbe.

As such, Shaka is shown to be really powerful but nowhere near top-tier. One Piece chapter 1076 showed Shaka giving Straw Hat Luffy the keys to Lucci's and Kaku's cuffs. According to spoilers, chapter 1077 is set to feature his confrontation with a new theory. The enemy's identity is a secret, but leakers have revealed that this enemy shoots Shaka in the head, causing his head to explode.

Fans are talking about Shaka and his fate after One Piece chapter 1077

ONE PIECE SPOILERS @ONEPIECESPOILE1 #ONEPIECE1077



Hint of chapter 1077 by Redon Hint of chapter 1077 by Redon #ONEPIECE1077 Hint of chapter 1077 by Redon https://t.co/OCz6Cnp4kX

One Piece fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Shaka's lack of focus throughout the arc. The fact that he wears a mask and has never revealed his true face on screen also increases the mysterious aura connected to his character and has caused many to deem him the traitor.

With his seeming death, fans wonder about the reasons behind his lack of panel time while commenting on his attractiveness.

Joujou @joudoodles @TankBoy64 IKR.... maybe he doesn't have a face but here we are, drawing him gorgeous as I picture him lolol @TankBoy64 IKR.... maybe he doesn't have a face but here we are, drawing him gorgeous as I picture him lolol

omar hadri @omarhadri13 @joudoodles I dont know if he is dead but he got shot in the head and his head explode in chapter 1077 @joudoodles I dont know if he is dead but he got shot in the head and his head explode in chapter 1077

However, long-time viewers and manga readers know that very few deaths in the show remain permanent, and Shaka's death does not seem very important from a storytelling perspective yet.

That could, however, change after the identity of his attacker is revealed. Fans can catch up to the manga on Shonen Jump+ and the official website of Viz Media.

Poll : 0 votes