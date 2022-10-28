Who will win between Mob Psycho 100's Mob and One Punch Man's Tatsumaki?

Mangaka One's Mob Psycho 100 and One Punch Man have given us some loveable characters. The pair of superhero-comedy series are similar in more ways than one. Yet, individually, they possess very different storytelling methods.

In this article, we look at a character match-up between the two. Fans have often wondered what would happen if Mob Psycho 100's Mob took on One Punch Man's Tatsumaki. Well, here's how a fight would go between the two psychics.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100.

Mob Psycho 100's Mob vs One Punch Man's Tatsumaki

Mob vs Tatsumaki: The Facts

Shigeo Kageyama, or Mob, started out as a timid, shy, and uninteresting high schooler. However, he holds a secret - he is an extremely powerful psychic. Shigeo possesses nearly limitless potent telekinesis (enabling him to move heavy objects and crowds of people, fly, enhance physical capabilities and manipulate matter to a molecular level), Psychic Energy Absorption, and Transference.

He can sense the psychic energy of spirits and other espers. Shigeo is also capable of Astral Projection. What makes him dangerous is his Meter, which measures the Psychic Powers he releases. Once his Meter fills up, his powers explode, giving his psychic abilities a significant boost. So far, he has displayed 100% in emotions such as anger, rejection, trust, courage, shame, friendship, etc.

Shigeo has another level shown as ???%. It is a special state he occasionally enters when under extreme stress or when his physical vessel is destroyed. Entering this state pushes his abilities far beyond 100%.

Tatsumaki, or Tornado of Terror, is an S-Class Rank 2 professional Hero. Like Shigeo, she too is an esper. Brash, hotheaded, and impatient, she is confident in her abilities and ready to face anything.

Tatsumaki's Psychokinesis is beyond strong, having displayed its power when she lifted the entire Monster Association base off the ground and when she dodged an attack from the fusion of Psykos and Orochi.

She is also able to erect psychic barriers as a defense. Needless to say, Tatsumaki can also levitate and fly at tremendous speeds. Psychic abilities aside, One Punch Man's Tatsumaki has immense speed and reflexes coupled with heightened stamina and endurance.

As probably the series' strongest esper, she is skilled at wielding her psychic abilities, be it for whatever use.

Mob Psycho 100's Mob vs One Punch Man's Tatsumaki: The Verdict

Daily Tatsumaki 🌪 @TatsumakiDaily Tatsumaki looking cool on the cover of volume 10 Tatsumaki looking cool on the cover of volume 10 💅 https://t.co/OsZi6v2paU

Shigeo Kageyama and Tatsumaki are characters with similar powers. Both are espers, and both can unleash serious powers when needed. In fact, Tatsumaki made a cameo appearance in Mob Psycho 100 chapter 8 on the topic of espers.

To put it plainly, a normal Mob would stand no chance against One Punch Man's Tatsumaki, and even at 100%, he would struggle. However, when Mob awakens ???%, it is difficult to predict a winner.

Thus, Tatsumaki will outdo Mob till he reaches 100%, but at ???%, the battle could end either way, as even author One has mixed feelings about it.

Poll : 0 votes