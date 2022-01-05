Why does Boruto hate Naruto?

During the beginning of the show, members of the fandom seemed to feel that Boruto might hate his father Naruto. This resulted in a lot of heated debates about whether that seeming hate was justified or not. The fandom, divided into two factions, either justified Boruto's reasons or claimed that he was just a kid who could not look past his own needs.

This article considers both sides and explores the reasoning behind the fandom's opinions on the matter.

Why does the fandom believe that Boruto hates his father Naruto?

Darkside 🇯🇲 @DarkKageXL People hate Boruto for being a brat because he called out Naruto for not being there for his family and missed his daughter's birthday twice and almost even forgot about it, even missing his also and he did all of this because he cares for his family but oh he's such a trash MC. People hate Boruto for being a brat because he called out Naruto for not being there for his family and missed his daughter's birthday twice and almost even forgot about it, even missing his also and he did all of this because he cares for his family but oh he's such a trash MC.

Naruto, as fans learned early on in the series, was an orphan. It appears from the pictures around the Uzumaki household that he used to be an amazing father whom his kids loved. However, as Boruto stated in the show, things started to change after Naruto became Hokage.

Fans of Naruto already know that being Hokage was his ultimate dream. It only stands to reason that he would do his utmost to fulfill his role, especially as he promised to outshine all the Hokage who came before him.

wow @301WOW @DarkKageXL They lucky cuz in my opinion boruto could still be mad at naruto if he wanted naruto hasn’t done much since he promised to do more the only thing might’ve been parent child day if boruto wasn’t such a good understanding person he would still be mad at naruto (I know I would) @DarkKageXL They lucky cuz in my opinion boruto could still be mad at naruto if he wanted naruto hasn’t done much since he promised to do more the only thing might’ve been parent child day if boruto wasn’t such a good understanding person he would still be mad at naruto (I know I would)

With his increased responsibilities, Naruto seems to have no choice but to neglect his familial duties to the point that he could not be around for his children much anymore. The few times he was able to attend their special events was through Shadow Clones.

This seemed to upset Boruto as it not only affected him but also his little sister Himawari. This is the reason why the fandom seems to think that he started acting out, going as far as calling Naruto names.

Fans agree that Boruto seems to hate Naruto's absence

MsFuegoleon ⚔️💮 @Ooopsss10 @DarkKageXL Mfs act like he hates his father like no he just wanted him to be there more for his family, which is pretty normal for a kid his age to feel. @DarkKageXL Mfs act like he hates his father like no he just wanted him to be there more for his family, which is pretty normal for a kid his age to feel.

With Boruto's seeming hatred towards his father, fans took to Twitter to state their views on the matter. While a portion believe that it is selfish and uncalled for, others agree that it is not Naruto that he hates but his absence.

Joey Edward Law Naruto Ruffy @TheFallenXStar @XRMSUPERSTAR



He was scared to lose the love of his dad So he cheated



-> MOST kids are so under pressure and don't want to disappoint their parents



He wants to follow his way and not what everyone expects of him



-> Most feel this way as the world wants us to be something we're not @DarkKageXL ExactlyHe was scared to lose the love of his dad So he cheated-> MOST kids are so under pressure and don't want to disappoint their parentsHe wants to follow his way and not what everyone expects of him-> Most feel this way as the world wants us to be something we're not @XRMSUPERSTAR @DarkKageXL ExactlyHe was scared to lose the love of his dad So he cheated-> MOST kids are so under pressure and don't want to disappoint their parents He wants to follow his way and not what everyone expects of him-> Most feel this way as the world wants us to be something we're not

They go on to explain that the show has made it clear that all Boruto wants is Naruto's attention. They also believe that Boruto's attitude occasionally reflects Naruto's trouble-making days of the past.

However, Boruto sometimes crosses the line, and one such instance is when he cheated during the Chunin Exams. Boruto also portrays how much he cares for Naruto when he gets kidnapped by Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

hourly boruto @hourlyyboruto -Boruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki -Boruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki https://t.co/K1Z0aIEmNk

After their battle with the same and consequent return, their relationship seems to have improved a lot as Naruto started making time for his children again, as is shown in the show recently. It remains to be seen how the show handles the dynamic between Boruto and Naruto in future episodes.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached an all-time high over the past year. As a result, fans are hopeful that this new year the show is going to bring even more adventures with the Code arc.

