Why can Falco's Jaw Titan fly in Attack on Titan? Explored

The world of Attack on Titan is a tapestry woven with mysteries, each thread unveiling unexpected revelations about the Titans that roam its dystopian landscape. One of the most captivating developments is the ability of Falco's Jaw Titan to take flight, defying the established norms of Titan's abilities.

The ability of Falco's Jaw Titan to fly in Attack on Titan is a result of inheriting some characteristics from the Beast Titan. When Falco consumed Zeke's spinal fluid and later ate Porco to inherit the Jaw Titan, he also gained some of the Beast Titan's traits, including bird-like features. This may explain why his Titan form has wings and the ability to fly.

Attack on Titan: Analyzing Falco's Flying Jaw Titan

The flying ability of Falco's Jaw Titan is a significant development in the Attack on Titan series. This unique power has sparked numerous discussions and theories among fans. Falco Grice inherits the power of the Jaw Titan after consuming Zeke Yeager's spinal fluid. However, the exact mechanism behind the flying ability of the Jaw Titan remains a subject of speculation.

One theory proposed by fans is that Falco's flying ability is a result of the combination of the Jaw Titan's natural agility and the influence of the Beast Titan's powers. As mentioned before, the Beast Titan, possessed by Zeke Yeager, can control and manipulate the bodies of other Titans. It is plausible to speculate that Zeke's influence could have enhanced Falco's Jaw Titan's abilities, allowing it to achieve flight.

Zeke Yeager's Beast Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Another hypothesis suggests that Falco's flying ability could be attributed to the unique composition of his Jaw Titan form. The Jaw Titan is known for its sharp claws and strong jaw, designed for crushing and tearing through the hardened skin of other Titans. The structure of Falco's Jaw Titan may have undergone unique adaptations that enable it to generate and manipulate powerful air currents, effectively allowing it to fly.

Attack on Titan: Who is Falco Grice?

A snapshot from the series (Image via MAPPA)

Before delving further into the flying abilities of Falco's Jaw Titan, it is essential to briefly introduce Falco Grice as a character. Falco Grice is a young Eldian warrior and an important character in the series.

He initially serves as a candidate in the Marleyan Warrior program, aspiring to inherit the Armored Titan from his cousin, Reiner Braun. However, after consuming Zeke Yeager's spinal fluid, Falco unexpectedly inherits the power of the Jaw Titan.

Reiner Braun's Armored Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Falco is depicted as a compassionate and altruistic individual, frequently demonstrating a profound sense of empathy towards others. Despite his initial aspiration to attain the Armored Titan, Falco undergoes substantial character development as he attains substantial responsibilities and implications associated with his newly acquired Titan powers. His transformation into the Jaw Titan, coupled with the ability to fly, adds complexity to his character and introduces new possibilities for the narrative.

Final thoughts

The Jaw Titan (Image via MAPPA)

In the world of Attack on Titan, the flying abilities of Falco's Jaw Titan have captivated fans and sparked intriguing discussions. While the exact mechanics behind this power remain shrouded in mystery, various theories have been proposed. Some speculate that the influence of the Beast Titan's powers or unique adaptations within the Jaw Titan's structure could contribute to Falco's ability to fly.

