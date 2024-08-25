Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8 is scheduled to air on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX and other Japanese television channels. For global viewers, the episode will be streamed on platforms like Crunchyroll shortly after its release.

Episode 7 of Kei Sazane's Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World anime featured the highly anticipated battle between Kai Sakura Vento and the Primal Hero - Alfreya, the Lord of Heaven, whose raw power was comparable to that of the Dark Empress Vanessa. However, during their intense fight, an unexpected event involving Alfreya altered the entire course of their fight.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8 release date and time

According to the anime's official website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday August 31, 2024 6:30 am Central Daylight Time Saturday August 31, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday August 31, 2024 9:30 am British Summer Time Saturday August 31, 2024 2:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday August 31, 2024 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday

August 31, 2024 7 pm Philippine Time Saturday August 31, 2024 9:30 pm

Where to watch Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8?

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8 is set to air in Japan on TOKYO MX, AT-X, BS Asahi, Kansai Television, and other Japanese networks.

Anime fans in Japan also have the option to access unlimited viewing and streaming services through various distribution platforms, including d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, Unlimited Anime, DMM TV, Milplus, and more.

For international viewers, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8 will be available to stream online on platforms like Crunchyroll and Ani-One.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 7 recap

Alfreya as seen in the anime (image via Project No.9)

Episode 7 of the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World anime, titled Heartless Angel, mostly focused on the individual battles of each of the members of Kai's group against the Lord of Heaven, Alfreya, and his subordinates.

Falin, along with Saki and Ashran, took on the War Angel Vicious, Rinne took on Raphaelo, and Kai took on Alfreya alongside Jeanne and Reiren. Although the Angels initially looked down upon their human opponents, Kai's group eventually managed to prove their worth by defeating them.

However, it was later revealed that none of Alfreya's subordinates were actually trying to fight their opponents, since they had been lying in wait for the day when someone would try to stand up to the Lord of Heaven. This is because Alfreya's sudden descent from a benevolent Angel to a ruthless and merciless being who looked down on every other Celestial, had caught them off-guard as well.

Reiren as seen in the anime (image via Project No.9)

The episode also revealed the reason behind the sudden change in Alfreya's behavior and magical power. Alfreya had replaced the majority of his subordinates with a Last Riser (also known as Rasterizer), who had seemingly influenced his mentality over time and turned him into a malevolent being.

However, in the middle of Alfreya's battle against Kai, Jeanne, and Reiren, something unexpected happened. After Kai tried to ask Alfreya about the Prophet Sid and World Reincarnation, it ended up provoking a strong reaction in the Lord of Heaven, following which the Last Riser shockingly turned on its master.

The episode strongly hinted at the Last Riser being the one who was behind overwriting the original world, seeing as to how it overwrote Alfreya as well. It completely wiped Alfreya's original self from existence, replacing him with a being that represented another Last Riser, who was shown to be much stronger than his former self. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8?

Following the events of episode 7, fans can expect Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8 to continue the battle between Kai and his group against Alfreya, who was turned into a Last Riser. The upcoming episode is also expected to reveal more about the mystery behind the World Reincarnation in next week's episode.

