Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 9 is scheduled to air on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX and other Japanese television channels. For global viewers, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after its release.

Episode 8 of Kei Sazane's Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World anime saw the continuation of Kai Sakura Vento's fierce battle against the Hero of the Angels, Alfreya - or rather, what appeared to be his "avatar" that took his place following the Last Riser's mysterious attack on him in the previous episode.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 9 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the anime's official website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 9 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday September 7, 2024 6:30 am Central Daylight Time Saturday September 7, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday September 7, 2024 9:30 am British Summer Time Saturday September 7, 2024 2:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday September 7, 2024 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday September 7, 2024 7 pm Philippine Time Saturday September 7, 2024 9:30 pm

Where to watch Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 9?

Expand Tweet

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 9 is set to air in Japan on TOKYO MX, AT-X, BS Asahi, Kansai Television, and other Japanese networks.

Anime fans in Japan also have the option to access unlimited viewing and streaming services through various distribution platforms, including d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, Unlimited Anime, DMM TV, Milplus, and more.

For international viewers, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 9 will be available for streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Ani-One.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 8 recap

Kai battling Alfreya in episode 8 (Image via Project No.9)

Episode 8 of Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World anime, titled Heaven's Purgatory, began with the continuation of Kai's battle against the Hero of Angels, Alfreya's "avatar," who replaced his main consciousness after being attacked by the Last Riser in episode 7.

As the fierce battle between Kai and Alfreya raged on, Reiren came up with a way to combine her power with Jeanne, enabling them to land a devastating attack on the Lord of Heaven. With his comrades' help, Kai eventually managed to turn the tables on Alfreya and defeat him, bringing him back to his senses.

As Alfreya lay dying in the crumbling palace of the Angels, he expressed his regret for letting himself be influenced by the Last Riser and turning on his own people. In his last moments, Alfreya acknowledged Kai and told him a crucial piece of information about Sid and the new world, which he claimed was built upon hatred.

Jeanne and Reiren as seen in episode 8 (Image via Project No.9)

The latter half of the episode saw Kai, Jeanne, and the rest of their group recuperating after the battle in their camp at the Elven Homeland. The next day, the Great Elder Elf formed a truce with Jeanne and the rest of the Io Rebel Army.

To show her appreciation for helping them stop a war among the Celestials and for saving them, the Great Elder Elf presented Kai and his group with battle weapons and other presents. Lastly, she instructed Reiren to accompany Kai and his group to the areas occupied by the other two Races, in hopes of finding out what exactly corrupted Alfreya and led to his demise.

Towards the end of the episode, Jeanne was seen discussing the terms of the Io Rebel Army's truce with the Elves with Commander Dante, who showed a wiser side to him after being saved by Kai and his group. With this, the episode came to an end, as Kai and his group set out to battle the heroes of the Spirit and Mythical Beast races.

What to expect from Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 9?

Following the events of episode 8, fans can expect Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World episode 9 to feature Kai and his group potentially coming across the Spirit and the Mythical Beast races. Fans can also hope to learn more about the mystery surrounding Sid's disappearance and the World Reincarnation in the next episode.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback