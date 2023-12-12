Why was Floch so loyal to Eren in Attack on Titan? Explained

One of the most jarring aspects of the final season of the Attack on Titan television anime series stems from the introduction of the terrifying group known as the Yeagerists. Taking on protagonist Eren Yeager’s last name for themselves, it was essentially a group of Paradisian citizens who rallied behind Eren’s cause for Eldian dominance in the world.

While Eren seemingly never quite fully shared this belief with them, given how Attack on Titan eventually ended, he nevertheless collaborated with them due to how helpful they proved to be. This stemmed from their undying loyalty for Eren, abandoning friends, family, and even their own former ideals in order to support Eren’s cause in any way they could.

One of the most devoted and fearsome within their group was none other than Floch Forster, who proved to be incredibly troublesome for the Survey Corps, due to his loyalty to Eren. However, in the aftermath of the Attack on Titan anime’s finale, fans are now questioning why Floch was so loyal to Eren in the first place.

Floch’s loyalty to Eren stems from a key event in Attack on Titan anime’s third season

Why was Floch so loyal to Eren? Explained

Floch’s introduction in the Attack on Titan series came during the Return to Shiganshina arc, in which the Survey Corps mounted an expedition to explore the Yeager home’s basement. While Levi Squad, save for Levi Ackerman himself, headed into Shiganshina, Levi and the Survey Corps' Commander Erwin Smith kept a unit of soldiers outside of the walls.

Floch was a part of this unit of soldiers, who were eventually asked to march to their deaths against the Beast Titan, in order to give Levi a chance at defeating the creature. In the end, Floch was the only unharmed survivor of the attack besides Levi himself. While Erwin did survive, he was on death’s door as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Floch then returned inside the walls, where he reunited with his surviving comrades and returned to the interior walls after the mission was completed. In the years that had followed between this mission and the siege of Liberio in Marley, it had been revealed that Floch had become very loyal to Eren and was a founding member of the Yeagerists.

While no explicit reason is ever given for why Floch became so loyal to Eren in the first place, his continued loyalty as seen throughout Attack on Titan’s final season can be easily explained. Essentially, Floch and the other Yeagerists felt that only Eren could lead the remaining Eldians, within Paradis specifically, to victory against the entire world.

This was due to Eren’s plan of killing every living being outside of Paradis, including Eldians who were living in other nations, so that the Paradisian Eldians could finally know peace. Having the most seniority in the Survey Corps by the time this plan was established, Floch became the de facto leader of the Yeagerists, only further fueling his loyalty to Eren.

It’s also clear through Floch’s actions in Attack on Titan’s final season that his loyalty to Eren truly does run that deep. This is seen by his efforts to stop the Survey Corps from interfering with Eren’s plan, despite being on death’s door. While it does seem hammy at times, Floch’s loyalty to Eren is true, and stems from his belief that Eren and only Eren can secure the future of the Paradisian people.

