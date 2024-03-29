Why there should be Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2? Explored

The discussion surrounding Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 has been fever-pitch in the anime community, following the first season's conclusion on March 22, 2024. Produced by Madhouse, the anime reimagined the fantasy genre with its own poetry and music, prompting fans to ask for a sequel.

While neither Madhouse nor the official staff behind the anime green-lit a second season, there are several reasons why this fantasy anime deserves a sequel. Not only does the anime have enough source material to kickstart another season's production, but it has also garnered incredible popularity worldwide, making it a prime candidate for a sequel.

Exploring the reasons why there should be Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2

As an esteemed animation studio, Madhouse returned to produce the anime adaptation of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe and did not disappoint fans. With sublime animation, the studio brought alive the iconic moments of the manga and breathed life into the characters.

After six months of releasing weekly episodes, the series finally concluded on March 22, 2024, and left the fandom disappointed with no news of a renewal. While Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 doesn't seem to be on the horizon, there's no doubt that the series can certainly gain a profit with a sequel.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Firstly, the series dethroned Full Metal Alchemist (considered one of the best anime made ever) as the number one anime in MyAnimeList's "Top anime" section, with a staggering 9.3 out of 10 rating. This shows how popular the series is and why it can gain more fans if Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 gets renewed.

Secondly, there are enough chapters left in the manga for the official staff to consider the production of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2. The first season adapted the manga until chapter 60, covering the entirety of the First Class Mage Exam arc.

Frieren and her party, as seen (Image via Madhouse)

As such, should Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 get renewed, it could begin with the adaptation of the Continued Northern Travels arc and cover the highly-rated The Golden Land Arc. Moreover, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga has released 127 chapters.

With over 60 chapters available for adaptation, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 won't suffer from the scarcity of source material. The sequel (if announced) could easily return with a two-cour, similar to the latest installment, and yet have more chapters left for adaptation.

The elven mage, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Besides that, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has helped Madhouse rejuvenate and emerge as a top-rated animation studio. With breathtaking animation and sound production, the studio ensured the anime adaptation surpassed the manga.

Since the production of this series helped Madhouse make a name for itself again, there's no doubt that the studio may want to continue the success and work on another season, i.e., Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2.

However, these are only conjectures at this point. There's no official report on whether or not the series will get a renewal.

Nevertheless, the entire anime community wants to see the return of the elven mage Frieren and her party. It would be a treat for the fans to rejoin them on their journey to Ende, where lies Aureole, the land where the souls rest.

