Why Hakari vs Uraume becomes more important in Jujutsu Kaisen after chapter 254, explained

While fans may have considered Hakari vs Uraume a background fight, the fight's result is set to become much more significant to the plot. The alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 revealed the outcome of the fight between Sukuna and Kusakabe, and the developments could not possibly get worse for Jujutsu Tech.

The manga's previous chapter saw Sukuna revealing how he was most excited to fight Maki Zen'in after Satoru Gojo. This was due to her Heavenly Restriction, which made her completely opposite to the King of Curses. However, Sukuna managed to defeat her, forcing Kusakabe to step in.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Hakari vs Uraume fight's result may drastically impact the battle against Sukuna

Sukuna and Maki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

After Maki Zen'in lost against Sukuna, Kusakabe was forced to step in against the King of Curses. Unfortunately, according to the alleged spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254, Kusakabe lost the fight against Sukuna. Following that, Miguel arrived out of nowhere to fight the King of Curses.

While the manga tried hyping up the fight between the two as if Miguel was a strong competitor, fans know that isn't the case. This is because Satoru Gojo brutally defeated Miguel during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 storyline.

Miguel as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Given that Sukuna has already defeated Gojo in the manga, there is no chance that Miguel will give Sukuna a good fight. In fact, there is a good chance that the King of Curses will end up killing Miguel. Since the character hasn't been that frequent in the manga, mangaka Gege Akutami might not hesitate before killing off the character.

Hakari as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via MAPPA)

Thus, after Miguel's possible defeat, the only jujutsu sorcerer left on the battlefield who might have a chance against Sukuna is Kinji Hakari. Unfortunately, he is stuck in a fight against Uraume. This is why the Hakari vs Uraume fight could drastically impact Jujutsu Tech's chances of victory.

Therefore, while fans may have considered the Hakari vs Uraume fight pointless unless a major development occurs in the manga, the fight's outcome could have a huge impact on the story.

Uraume as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, following the fight between Ryomen Sukuna and Miguel, the manga might shift its focus to the Kinji Hakari vs Uraume fight. With that, the manga might finally give fans an in-depth look at Uraume's strengths and weaknesses. Moreover, it could reveal if she is a special grade or not.

As for Hakari, he cannot just survive the fight against Uraume. He must stay reasonably unharmed as he might have to face Sukuna right after his fight against Uraume. However, that will only happen if either he wins the fight against Uraume or Sukuna interrupts the Hakari vs Uraume fight.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Tech's chances of victory seem to have diminished significantly. Thus, the manga's upcoming chapters are set to be crucial to the story's end. Therefore, fans need to keep a closer eye on the manga's upcoming developments.

