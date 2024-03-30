Why there should be a High Card season 3? Reasons explored

After ending on a rather sad note with teasing new beginnings for the members of the Old Maid branch, High Card season 3 became a hot topic. However, given the series has yet to confirm the anime for a third installment, jumping to any conclusion will ultimately be like waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Besides the hype the sequel generated, it was also saddening to learn that the 12th installment was the grand finale of the poker-themed goodness. With major revelations and surprising twists, season 2 continued to enthrall fans for two months straight, and for that, it garnered a lot of appreciation.

Additionally, the finale also solved one of the greatest plot holes surrounding the protagonist of the anime, Finn Oldman, and brought the rivalry between the Klondikes and Pinoches to an end. However, it can be expected that there is more to the storyline.

Exploring why High Card season 3 should be green-lit

Flan transforming into San Galgano, as seen in High Card season 2 finale (Image via TMS Entertainment)

One of the major reasons that support the thought of a High Card season 3 in the cards will be the impressive reception that the original series garnered during its run. Being an original work (not an adaptation of any manga or light novel series) with unique world-building, fascinating characters, and a distinct yet unconventional power system, the series managed to capture the attention of anime enthusiasts.

Out of all, the most amazing aspect of the anime is the 52 X-Playing, which is the only source to gain inhuman abilities for the characters. By possessing these cards, each character has showcased different facets of morality and purpose, profoundly shaping their journey.

Unfortunately, the anime only revealed a handful of X-Playing cards, and even among those, only a select few card’s powers have been fully showcased. As the remaining cards are still to be revealed and retrieved by the members of Pinochle’s Old Maid branch, High Card season 3 and beyond should be green-lit.

As seen in the final moments of the sequel’s grand finale after the High Card members were once again in business, they were about to set off on a new mission regarding a player wreaking havoc somewhere. With this, it is evident that not all cards have been retrieved, and given the royal family ended up in a tight spot, things were about to get more chaotic for the clandestine organization.

Throughout the two seasons, it was observed that even if the High Card members banded together against an opposing player, it was challenging for them to deal with the situation. As this is completely based on the user and also the type of card, it can be expected that there are some players who can be worse than San Galgano. Nevertheless, the anticipation of High Card season 3 is incessant.

Although there is yet to be any confirmation made for High Card season 3, fans can breathe a sigh of relief that the sequel is getting another episode, which can also be called a special episode. The special 25th episode is titled THE FLOWERS BLOOM, which is in production, but the release date remains unannounced.

The special’s key visual features all five major characters of the series. It can be anticipated that this special installment might pave the way for High Card season 3.

