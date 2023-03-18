Why the identity of the traitor in One Piece chapter 1078 makes more sense than everyone thinks

One Piece chapter 1078 is set to be released on March 20, 2023, at 12 am JST, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been leaked. For weeks, fans have speculated about the presence of a second traitor on Egghead Island, the first being Stussy, who attacked the CP0 and revealed her true allegiances.

However, this new traitor is not on the Straw Hats' side, as their deeds have caused them much harm. For example, they let down the Labophase's guard, exposing Vegapunk, his satellites, and the Straw Hats to the enemies, and they even attacked Pythagoras.

While all of this action and suspense is fascinating in and of itself, there is a lot more complexity and richness to the story that international readers who rely on translations unfortunately miss. However, one Twitter user has pointed out that the identity and motivation of the new traitor had some linguistic depth as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece chapter 1078 spoilers reveal the identity of the traitor, whose name adds depth to their character

According to One Piece chapter 1078, who is the traitor in Egghead Island?

Betrayals are nothing new to those following the Straw Hats for over a thousand chapters. According to One Piece chapter 1078 spoilers, the forthcoming chapter will unveil the new traitor to be York.

York, also known as Punk-06, is one of Dr. Vegapunk's six satellites, symbolizing his greed. Her main task is to eat, sleep, and relieve herself multiple times per day on behalf of the other satellites so they can accomplish their duties without distraction.

She may be lazy, but she is far from unambitious, as should be obvious from the fact that she stands for greed. One Piece chapter 1078 reveals that her desire to be the sole Vegapunk and one of the Celestial Dragons motivated her to betray Vegapunk. Moreover, Oda has previously hinted in the manga that Vegapunk York may become a traitor by mentioning that creatures' desires cannot be controlled.

Why does York's becoming a traitor have anything to do with her name?

Ahead of the release of One Piece chapter 1078, Twitter user @Soul_StormOP pointed out something that is both easy and complicated and has been right in front of everyone's eyes but has gone unnoticed. The Twitter user recently stated that not only is York selfish by nature, but her name also foretells her treachery.

Since the R and L sounds are interchangeably employed in Japanese, "York" could possibly be a play on the word "yolk." It will be clearer to the international audience if they listen to how Luffy's name sounds similar to Ruffy in the original Japanese voiceover of the anime.

The Twitter user first made the obvious link that Vegapunk is Egghead because his laboratory is on Egghead Island and he is an egghead, meaning a scholarly or studious person or an intellectual. It then becomes clear how the yolk, or York, emerges from the egg, or Vegapunk.

However, there is an underlying suggestion that hatching out of the yolk also means it is no longer being controlled by the egg, which would explain why York betrayed Vegapunk. Others have dismissed this as a stretch or simply trolling, but there have been other moments where it appears that Oda has concealed great secrets in clever wordplay, making it tough to dismiss this hypothesis entirely.

