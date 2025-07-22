Why there should be a Kaiju No. 8 manga sequel, explored

Kaiju No. 8 manga remains rich in narrative depth even after officially concluding on July 18, 2025. The series' creator, Naoya Matsumoto, released its final chapter after five years of serialization.Audiences still debate unresolved questions: the real origin of Kaiju parasites, Kafka's personal evolution, and the fates of other force members such as Mina, Kikoru, and Reno. A sequel could further develop these narrative arcs, explore global Kaiju threats, and expand the worldbuilding that was once so exciting and promising.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer, and it may include spoilers from the Kaiju No. 8 manga.Exploring the reasons why there should be a Kaiju No. 8 manga sequelKaiju No. 8 finished serialization on July 18, 2025, with Chapter 129 marking the end of Naoya Matsumoto's five-year arc. While the finale offered an effective emotional and thematic conclusion, it carefully left several strings untied—making the possibility of a sequel all the more needed.First, Kafka Hibino's double identity continues to develop. He emerges from a four-month coma, returns to the Defense Force as a platoon commander, and remains on guard for humanity, all while hiding his kaiju side. His transformation and public secret remain sources of both internal and external conflict.Kafka as seen in anime (Image via Production I.G.)Second, there is worldbuilding to resolve and further lore to explore. Viewers still don't know the origins of the numbered kaiju, especially the despicable Kaiju No. 9, and there is still research to be done on tissue samples taken from elite kaiju. This could lead to far-reaching consequences and ethical issues. With these unresolved developments, the ending of Kaiju No. 8 feels more like a transitional phase than a final conclusion.Third, the other characters also have arcs left to develop. Mina, Kikoru, Reno, and others have assumed new roles in the aftermath, but their futures are hardly outlined. Fan theories still pose many unresolved questions: how will Mina deal with the secrets of Kafka? What personal struggles does Kikoru face as she ascends? How will Reno become a better leader?The momentum of the franchise makes a sequel even more appealing. The manga sold over 18 million copies and spawned a multimedia franchise—featuring anime seasons, a feature film, spin-off manga, and a forthcoming video game—sustaining fan engagement worldwide. With season 2 currently ongoing in the Summer 2025 lineup and the anime continuing to attract new viewers, extending the manga through a sequel would only deepen that engagement.Lastly, a sequel would allow Matsumoto to further explore the themes that characterized Kaiju No. 8, such as identity, sacrifice, and defending humanity from the inside and against monstrous enemies. Kafka's journey doesn't conclude—it matures. The last panel, where he silently reaffirms himself to battle once more as Kaiju No. 8, all but cries out for the next arc.Final thoughtsKaiju No. 8 concluded in July 2025, but its narrative still feels unfinished. Kafka's double life is still unclear, significant mysteries such as the numbered kaiju's origins remain unsolved, and secondary characters such as Mina, Kikoru, and Reno have storylines left to be resolved.With more than 18 million copies sold and a growing franchise within anime, films, and more, there is still a demand for it. A sequel manga would not only finish weak plot points but also enhance the core messages of identity and sacrifice that underpinned the series.Related links:Kaiju No. 8 ending robbed fans of a Kafka x Mina momentWhy is Reno Ichikawa so strong in Kaiju No. 8? ExplainedIs Kaiju No.8 related to Pacific Rim?