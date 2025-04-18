Why did Megicula curse Acier in Black Clover? Explained

The popular anime Black Clover by the studio Pierrot is one of the fan favorites due to its wide roster of characters and immense lore. The Devil Megicula is a character that has intrigued the fans with the lore it brings to the series. While being very proficient in magic and curses, one of its particular curses intrigues the fans more than others.

Upon learning that Megicula had placed a curse upon Acier Silva, the mother of Noelle Silva, the fans have been seen asking, "Why did Megicula curse Acier?" Megicula cursed Acier, as it wanted to manifest itself into the human world, and needed Acier as the means to do so.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover anime/manga.

Megicula's curse on Acier Silva in the Black Clover series

In chapter 255 of the Black Clover manga, while fighting Noelle, Megicula, who was manifested in Vanica, revealed the curse it put on Acier Silva. As Noelle tried to defeat her wearing her armor, Vanica was reminded of Acier, and she started taunting Noelle about how Acier got strong when Vanica held Nozel and a newborn Noelle hostage, hinting towards holding Lolopechka hostage so that Noelle gets strong.

Her goal behind cursing Acier was so that Megicula could enter the human world. To begin her conquest, Megicula entered a contract with Vanica and acquired her powers. Upon receiving powers from Vanica, Megicula wanted to find a strong opponent and test out her powers. While searching for an opponent, Megicula stumbles upon Acier, who has just given birth to Noelle and was weakened because of that.

While Vanica and Acier were fighting, Vanica managed to take Noelle and Nozel as hostages, further enraging Acier. Acier struck Vanica with a fatal blow to rescue her children. Megicula took this opportunity to curse Acier before running away, which led to her eventual death. While others assumed Acier died giving birth, only Nozel knew the actual truth.

The curse Megicula put on Acier allowed it to fully manifest in the human world without needing a host, unlike its conjoined state with Vanica. To finish its curse, Megicula needed three humans of the same gender to be sacrificed. While its first victim was Acier and the second was Lolopechka, it was later revealed that its third victim was Vanica, the human host.

Megicula's powers and abilities, explained

Megicula as shown in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

As a devil, Megicula possessed immense magical powers that it used to its advantage in fights and even resisted others' magic attacks. It was so strong that even Stage Zero-ranked mages from the Heart Kingdom could not defeat it. Moreover, the magical abilities it possessed also played a key benefiting factor in its strength.

As mentioned previously, Megicula can conjure curses that it can put on its enemies. These curses range from different forms it might need depending on the requirement. It also possesses immense blood magic, where it can control and manipulate blood using Vanica's body. As it had taken control of Acier's soul, it could also manipulate steel, covering itself with a protective armor.

Final thoughts

While this article explained why Megicula cursed Acier Silva, the return of the Black Clover anime should cover it as well. However, there has been no announcement made as to the anime's return, it has been speculated by many fans that it might be soon.

The Black Clover series is well-received by fans and carries immense lore that many have enjoyed. While the manga is on a hiatus and expected to return soon, the anime has yet to cover many crucial events from the series, including the sequence explaining Megicula's curse on Acier.

