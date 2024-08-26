What is Megicula's curse in Black Clover? Explained

Black Clover fans often wonder what is Megicula's curse and how that works within the narrative of the story. This is mostly within the part of the fandom who has only watched the anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot, which is yet to cover the second part of the Dark Triad arc that covers this aspect of author Yuki Tabata's manga.

Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out that this curse was a pivotal aspect of Black Clover when it comes to the character of Noelle Silva. Megicula's curse was a major aspect of Noelle's arc since this devil was instrumental in the death of her mother Acier and even had a direct impact on the relationship she had with her siblings, particularly Nozel.

Megicula's curse in Black Clover allows her to weaken her target

Megicula as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Megicula's curse is a result of her Curse-Warding Magic and allows her to hurt, weaken, regenerate, detonate, and do many other things to her targets. These curses usually take place after conjuring a set of spells and can cause a wide variety of effects, as mentioned earlier, which is part of the reason why this magic belongs to one of the highest-ranking devils of the Tree of Qliphoth.

While this magic belongs to Megicula, it was used from time to time in the series by Vanica Zogratis, a human woman who had a contract with the powerful devil. If a person wants to end the effects of the curses, the user of this magic needs to be killed off or the individual suffering said curse has to be taken to another plane.

Dorothy Unsworth did this with Noelle Silva by taking the latter to the former's Glamour World.

The role the Curse of Megicula plays in the story, explained

A portrait of Noelle's mother, Acier Silva (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Megicula rose through the ranks of the Tree of Qliphoth once the devil Astaroth left all of a sudden and the former struck a contract with one of the Zogratis siblings, Vanica.

The moment that these two characters decided to do a contract, Megicula chose to test her abilities and that led to a battle with Acier Silva, Noelle and Nozel's mother, cursing the latter, which eventually led to her death.

Nozel was forced to keep this event a secret throughout most of Black Clover because of one of Megicula's curses, which was only explained through Dorothy's use of her Glamour World. Megicula shows up once again in the story through Vanica, making use of the Curse-Warding Magic against Princess Lolopechka during the events of the Dark Triad arc. She starts a battle between the Zogratis member and Noelle and her friends.

Eventually, during the final third of the Dark Triad arc, Megicula physically manifested out of Vanica's body after sacrificing her, Acier, and Lolopechka, who were all cursed by her.

This was her final battle of the series, constantly making use of her Curse-Warding Magic, although she was defeated by Noelle and Nozel at the end of the conflict.

Final thoughts

This is the core of what is Megicula's curse and the ramifications this ability had throughout Black Clover. It was also extremely pivotal when it came to the character of Noelle Silva since the death of her mother Acier started the difficulties she had with her siblings.

