Why there won't be a My Happy Marriage episode 13, explained

My Happy Marriage episode 13 will not air as this installment of the series has now reached its conclusion. However, despite the initial disappointment that fans might experience because of the series ending as of now, the good news is that there is going to be another season by Kinema Citrus, where more of Kiyoka and Miyo's relationship is going to be explored.

Despite the fact there isn't going to be a My Happy Marriage episode 13, the series has enjoyed a fairly respectable amount of success in its first season, with a second one already confirmed. Considering that the anime adaptation of Akumi Agitogi's novel series only had a total of 12 episodes, quite a bit of content remains to be adapted.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for My Happy Marriage.

My Happy Marriage episode 13 is not coming

As mentioned earlier, there isn't going to be a My Happy Marriage episode 13 because the first season had a total of 12 episodes. While there is no confirmation yet on when the second season of Akumi Agitogi's novel series anime adaptation is going to be released, fans are now looking forward to it.

The franchise started in January of 2019, but it has gone from strength to strength ever since, particularly in 2023. Thus far this year, My Happy Marriage has received a live-action film adaptation back in March, and the anime started on July 5, becoming one of the most successful new anime series from the summer bill.

As of this writing, it seems that Kinema Citrus, the studio that adapted and animated the first season, is going to be the one in charge of the second. While that may change in the future, it seems like the right choice considering the success of the first season and how fans were left clamoring for a My Happy Marriage episode 13 despite the fact the season finale already aired with episode 12.

The premise and appeal of the series

Part of the series' appeal is how it takes a very conventional trope in romance stories and finds a way to make it work for the newer generations, particularly those of the shojo demographic. The novel by Agitogi explains a lot of traditional values of relationships and marriages in Japanese culture, which are explored through the main character, Miyo Samori.

My Happy Marriage shows Miyo's journey as she is forced to marry a young man who goes by the name of Kiyoka Kudou. Both Miyo and Kiyoka have had to deal with a lot of rejection over the years: Miyo through her abusive stepmother and Kiyoka through the several women who didn't agree to marry him because of how much they feared him.

The series naturally explores their relationship and how they connect with one another, especially as the story progresses and Miyo and Kiyoka begin to understand each other a lot more. The first season showed a bit of this and also other relationships in the story, helping to reflect traditional Japanese culture.

Final thoughts

My Happy Marriage episode 13 is not going to happen because, as mentioned before, the season has ended. Fans, however, have a lot to look forward to as Miyo and Kiyoka's relationship was so well-received by the anime community that there is going to be a second season.

