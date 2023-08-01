Why did Netflix remove Hunter x Hunter anime? Explained

The popular Yoshihiro Togashi shonen anime Hunter X Hunter has a lengthy history on Netflix. The anime, which has won over admirers all over the world, was completely pulled from the streaming giant's collection in July, which disappointed many fans of the anime.

Even though this information may have been discouraging, there is still some hope for the future of the show because season 7 of the anime has been set to premiere in 2024.

Fans are now driven to speculate about the future of this engaging series on the streaming service because the anime's time on Netflix was constrained by licencing agreements.

Why Hunter x Hunter left Netflix and its potential return

The license's expiry was the primary factor in the removal of the anime Hunter x Hunter from Netflix. The terms and length of the licence agreement, like those for many other anime series and media, dictated how and when the series could be seen on Netflix. The anime had to be removed from the streaming collection after the licence ran out.

However, since licences may be renegotiated, it is imperative for fans to maintain optimism. Because there is still a chance that Hunter x Hunter will return to Netflix in the future. Similar scenarios have happened before, where anime like Black Clover` and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure were briefly taken down and then later reappeared with new seasons.

Hunter x Hunter has huge demand around the world and there is still a need for the series on the platform, as seen by the rescheduling of seasons 5 and 6 and the addition of two more seasons in 2021.

While there is no clear indication of when or even if Hunter x Hunter will return to Netflix, it is evident that predictions are difficult due to the constantly shifting nature of streaming content libraries. Fans who may not be able to access Netflix may still watch the anime on websites like Crunchyroll, HBO Max, and Tubi.

Will Hunter x Hunter anime have a season 7?

Yoshihiro Togashi revealed on Twitter that four episodes of season 7 are completed, indicating that the production is underway. However, the exact premiere date remains unknown. Considering the history of production setbacks and the varying length of previous seasons, it's challenging to determine when season 7 will be released.

After the most recent break in the series, Togashi gave a sneak look at chapter #401, giving fans comfort that he is still working on the manga. Although the anime's production method has not yet been established, Togashi's active participation is an exciting development for the devoted fan base that is impatiently awaiting the upcoming season.

However the anime is expected to be able to finish its production by the end of 2023 and it may obtain a release in April 2024 based on the current state of the project, which suggests that the series may have around one-third of the artwork and story finished as of this moment.

In conclusion

Licencing problems led to Hunter x Hunter's exit from Netflix, but that doesn't always mean the anime is no longer available on the service.

While waiting for the popular series to resume, anime fans may enjoy the mind-blowing adventures of Gon and Killua on a variety of streaming platforms.

