Why One Piece chapter 1100 was a disappointment to fans, explained

One Piece, a manga renowned for its intricate storytelling and character development, faced a wave of disappointment among its fanbase with the release of chapter 1100. At the heart of this discontent lies the anticlimactic resolution of Bartholomew Kuma's character arc. Fans had eagerly anticipated the culmination of Kuma's transformation into a cyborg and his subsequent agreement to become a Shichibukai, expecting an emotionally charged climax.

However, the chapter fell short of these expectations, leaving fans disappointed. The lack of focus on Kuma's emotions, particularly during his poignant decision to leave behind his memories and part ways with Jewelry Bonney, further contributed to the dissatisfaction.

One Piece chapter 1100 fails to win over fans

Many fans were disappointed with chapter 1100 for several reasons. One of the main issues was the anticlimactic end, as Kuma's transformation into a cyborg and his agreement to become a Shichibukai seemed to culminate his character development. However, the chapter did not provide the emotional impact that fans expected, leaving them feeling let down.

Another reason for the disappointment was the lack of focus on Kuma's emotions during his decision to leave Bonney and his memories in Vegapunk's lab. Fans expected more depth and complexity in Kuma's emotions, but the chapter did not deliver on this aspect.

One Piece chapter 1100 summary

One Piece: Bartholomew Kuma undergoes cyborg transformation (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece chapter 1100, the story starts with Kizaru and other Marines in Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory. The Gorosei member confronts Dr. Vegapunk about his secret negotiations with Bartholomew Kuma. Despite the illegal nature of the dealings, the Gorosei member is willing to allow it under three conditions: Kuma must become a Shichibukai, a human weapon, and have his mind erased after surgery.

Dr. Vegapunk vehemently protests the third condition, but upon hearing that Bonney could be saved, Kuma agrees to all terms. Bonney's surgery is set to take six months, with a subsequent year of rest, while Kuma's surgery will span two years. Saturn reveals that Bonney will be held as a hostage during this time to ensure Kuma's compliance.

A montage follows, depicting the characters spending time together and growing close, including Kizaru joining in on activities.

One Piece: Monkey D. Dragon hears about Kuma's status as a Shichibukai (Image via Toei Animation)

After surgery, Bonney returns to the Sorbet Kingdom under World Government custody, led by CP8 agent Alpha. Kuma bids a final farewell to Bonney, expressing gratitude for her existence. Kuma then sets off as a new Shichibukai. Various characters react to his debut, including the original seven Shichibukai, Nico Robin, Gloriosa, Alvida, Koby, Monkey D. Dragon, Sabo, Koala, and Ace.

The chapter concludes with Kuma writing a letter to Bonney, expressing his plans to explore islands together in the future. The final page shifts to Foosha village, where a teenage Luffy is seen running from a tiger. Kuma's ship arrives in Foosha village, and he receives a Transponder Snail call from a World Government agent with an order indicating a new development.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1100 left fans disheartened with an anticlimactic resolution to Bartholomew Kuma's character arc. The lack of emotional depth during Kuma's transformation and departure from Jewelry Bonney, coupled with unanswered questions about his past, contributed to the overall disappointment.

Despite the intriguing developments in Vegapunk's laboratory and Kuma's new role as a Shichibukai, the chapter failed to meet the heightened expectations of fans, leaving them anticipating more satisfying revelations in future installments.

