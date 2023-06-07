Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 10 will air this Monday, June 12, 2023, at 9:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. Episode ten of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 10 will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Episode ten of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion is titled Titled Why Raeliana Called Him Grandpa. The episode will see Demint implement Wade’s advice by reducing the burden imposed on Raeliana. Realizing the difference in hierarchy between them, Demint will find a unique approach that will startle Raeliana in the next episode.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 10 release timings for all regions and where to watch it

Below are the release dates and timings for Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion episode 10 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4:30 am on Monday, June 10, 2023

Central Standard Time: 6:30 am on Monday, June 10, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 7:30 am on Monday, June 10, 2023

British Summer Time: 12:30 pm on Monday, June 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm on Monday, June 10, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 1:30 pm on Monday, June 10, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 11 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2023

Philippines time: 9:30 pm on Monday, June 10, 2023

Brazil Time: 9:30 am on Monday, June 10, 2023

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 10 and all the latest episodes of the series will be available for fans worldwide, exclusively on Crunchyroll. The platform has made the series available in both English subbed and dub versions.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 9 synopsis

Steve (@Phantom_Rimuru's backup) @Master_Rimuru

-Fun episode.

-I love the dynamic between Raeliana and Heika. All of their interactions were fun. These two have great chemistry.

I love the dynamic between Raeliana and Heika. All of their interactions were fun. These two have great chemistry.

I love all the time Raeliana ran away from the maid to avoid eating gruel.

After reaching the temple, Raeliana parted ways with Taylor, Ansley, and her other guards to proceed with her purification ceremony. Before escorting Raeliana to her room, priestess Eugenia showed her around. Eugenia later fed Raeliana a unique gruel, which she deemed to remove all toxicity from her body before the lighting ceremony began.

While casually strolling around the temple’s garden, thinking about the ghastly gruel, Raeliana encountered a bird drowning in a pond. Watching Raeliana save the bird caused Demint to lecture her on fate, but she didn’t pay him attention. To make the latter stop blabbering about destiny and life, the former caught him by his cheeks. They both were surprised to see the bird flying away.

Heika is now ready to do anything for Raeliana & i can't wait for the next episode to see THAT scene animated

Afterward, Demint gave Wade a crude drawing of the girl he had just met and told him to find her. While seeking an alternative to purification processions, Raeliana learned that she could simply transcribe the holy texts considered more challenging. For Raeliana, the challenge was a cakewalk, as after entering this world, she gained knowledge of all languages, making her an exceptional linguist.

Demint eventually discovered that Raeliana completed his transcribing work effectively and decided to make her his disciple. However, they were shocked when Wade properly introduced the two and their respective titles. Demint was shell-shocked after Raeliana declined his offer to become his disciple.

Being persistent in making Raeliana his disciple, Demint sought Wade's advice. The latter told the former that a more friendly approach might solve the conundrum. Demint asked Wade to open the door to Holy Land immediately.

What to expect from Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 10

Raeliana thought Heika is some old man, she has been rude to him yesterday but he wanted to make her as his pupil??? omg I love their interaction on this episode SHOCKING REVELATION that he is the Heika Demint

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 10 will likely see Demint make Raeliana address him as “grandfather,” given the title. Raeliana, who still hasn’t gotten over Heika Demint being a child, would eventually reject the offer in the politest way, as she did earlier. However, Demint, who has decided to make Raeliana his disciple at any given cost, won’t give up that easily.

As mentioned earlier, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 10 on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 9:30 am JST.

