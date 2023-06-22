Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 12: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 12 will air this Monday, June 26, at 9:30 am JST, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. The episode will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll. Recently, Amazon Prime Video has also added Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion to its anime catalog for only a handful of regions.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 12 will be the ultimate showdown for the season as the titular protagonist of the series is just moments away from meeting the actual heroine of the novel. Since Beatrice is one of Vivian’s accomplices, things will take a drastic turn for Raeliana.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 12 release timings for all regions

Crunchyroll is the only platform to license the series before its release and is currently streaming the latest episodes in both English subbed and dub versions. Recently Amazon Prime Video has also included Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, catering to its vast audience of anime enthusiasts.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 12 will be streamed on both Crunchyroll as well as Amazon Prime Video outside Japan. Below are the release dates and timings for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, June 26, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 6:00 pm

Central European Standard Time: Monday, June 26, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, June 25, 11:00 pm

Philippines time: Monday, June 26, 9:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, June 26, 9:30 am

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 11 synopsis

After finishing his sword training, Noah took Raeliana to Madam Grace’s jewelry store. While browsing the collection, the duo engaged in a hilarious dispute, where they tried to mock each other indirectly. Noah surprised Raeliana by purchasing everything in the store to show his affection for her. After strolling around the capital, the duo returned to the mansion.

As there was something that needed more of Noah’s attention, he eventually left the place. At the mansion, Hailey warned Raeliana about the magical mirror in the back room of the west building that would answer any question from the person who gazes at it. Ignoring Hailey’s warning, Raeliana went to the room, hoping the mirror would give Beatrice’s location.

After gazing at the mirror, Raeliana learned that Hailey wasn’t lying. Before she could ask the questions, Noah’s sudden appearance made her baffled, and she inadvertently broke the mirror. Noah escorted Raeliana to her room and decided to remain with her until she fell asleep, but he stayed there the whole night.

Later the next day, after meeting Count O’Brian, Noah had an audience with the King alongside Keith, discussing the assassination orchestrated by Count Benett. Elsewhere, Raeliana realized that Beatrice would show up at the Wynknight’s family grave the day before the session's end. Without saying anything to Noah, Raeliana swiftly rushed towards the location.

What to expect from Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 12

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 12 will be the grand finale for season 1, which will see Raeliana meet Beatrice for the first time since the premiere. Raeliana is determined to give the lead heroine her rightful place, so she will do her best to convince Beatrice to get betrothed to Noah.

However, since Noah is already in love with Raeliana and has resolved to marry her in the future, it would be difficult for her to make him understand. On the other hand, it was shown that Beatrice is a trusted accomplice of Vivian Shamal, who is Raeliana’s biggest adversary.

Since Beatrice’s character is yet to be explored, it is uncertain what comes next for the protagonist in Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 12.

