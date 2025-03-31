Why there should be The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 3, explored

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 3 has become a fervent topic of discussion among anime lovers following the sequel's conclusion on Sunday, March 30, 2025. With lovable characters and an interesting plotline, the anime has truly enamored viewers who are curious about another season.

Unfortunately, the sequel's finale didn't end with an announcement of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 3 like the previous installment. That said, fans who have read the manga would know that Rentaro's story is far from being over. The male protagonist needs to find his remaining 89 soulmates.

Moreover, the sequel's ending has given the impression that the Rentaro Family will return. At the same time, there are many other compelling reasons why fans could expect The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 3 in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You manga.

Exploring the reasons why The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 3 should be green-lit

Produced by Bibury Animation Studios, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 was one of the hit titles from the Winter 2025 anime lineup. The sequel saw the return of Rentaro Aijo, who found his four soulmates besides the ones from the previous installment. Undoubtedly, the narrative did justice to author Rikito Nakamura and illustrator Yukiko Nozawa's eponymous manga series.

That said, the official staff ended the sequel without announcing The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 3's production and left fans disheartened. Resultantly, many viewers might be wondering whether or not the anime would get another season in the future. Obviously, there are a few compelling reasons that the official staff consider before renewing a sequel.

Rentaro, Hakari, and Karane (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Sometimes, the decision to produce a sequel is taken prior to the first season's release. That's why season 2 of the titular anime was announced after the first season's finale. However, it seems the official staff didn't green light season 3 outright. Now, the production committee usually relies on the source material to decide whether or not an anime can get a sequel.

Notably, the recently concluded installment covered Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa's manga up to chapter 50. Fans who follow the manga would know that the original manga series has released 210 chapters as of this writing. In the anime, Rentaro Aijo has only met 11 of his 100 soulmates.

He's yet to meet Chiyo Inn, Nadeshiko Yamato, Yamame Yashashiki, and others. As such, the source material shouldn't be a concern when it comes to the official staff deciding on The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 3.

Rentaro Aijo in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Next comes the popularity. Without a doubt, the series has garnered a massive buzz with its refreshing rom-com plotline. As a result, the recently concluded season has amassed 8.08/10 ratings on MyAnimeList, known as one of the largest public anime forums. At the same time, the series has almost 118k members so far on MyAnimeList, which speaks volumes about the show's popularity.

That's why the series' popularity factor shouldn't prevent the official staff from producing The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 3. Moreover, the show's popularity might result in the sequel's decent Blu-ray and DVD sales, which is obviously one of the deciding factors behind a series getting a sequel.

Conclusion

In the end, it comes down to the anime's production committee and the official staff to decide whether or not The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 3 will be produced.

Since the original manga has enough source material and the series has decent popularity among fans, there's a good chance that season 3 could be green-lit in the future. As such, it remains to be seen how soon the staff hears fans' requests.

