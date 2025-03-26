Why there should be I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class season 2, explored

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class season 2 has become a hot topic of discussion among fans following the series' conclusion on Friday, March 21, 2025. With a light-hearted plot, lovable characters, and rom-com elements, the anime has enthralled the audience, who are currently curious about a sequel.

Ad

Regrettably, neither the production studio nor the anime's official staff/creator has announced I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class season 2. That said, readers who have read the original light novel series and the manga adaptation would know how much narrative is left to be covered.

Moreover, the first installment's ending gave fans the impression that Akane Sakuramori and Saito Hojo's story is far from being over. Besides, there are several compelling reasons why this beloved rom-com series from Winter 2025 deserves a sequel.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime and reflects the author's opinion.

Exploring the reasons why I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class season 2 should be green-lit

Expand Tweet

Ad

Under the production of Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime was one of the captivating titles from the Winter 2025 line-up. With a refreshing narrative and rom-com elements, the anime enchanted the audience and did justice to author Seiju Amano and illustrator Narumi's original light novel series.

That said, fans were left disheartened when the anime ended without announcing the production of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class season 2. That's why many viewers might be wondering whether or not the anime might get a sequel in the long run. Now, there are a few aspects that the official staff take into consideration before green-lighting a sequel.

Ad

The most imperative aspect would be a sufficient amount of source material. Thankfully, Seiju Amano and Narumi's original light novel series has plenty of volumes available. The first installment covered five volumes from the light novel series, leaving the remaining five volumes available for a possible I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class season 2 in the near future.

Akane Sakuramori in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The first season explored the growth of Saito Hojo and Akane Sakuramori's relationship after they were forcefully conditioned into a marriage. Although they perceived each other as their nemesis, Akane and Saito opened up and became closer than ever. Most importantly, the anime saw Akane realize her actual feelings for Saito.

Ad

However, there are still several elements left in Akane and Saito's story, including plenty of drama and romantic sub-plots. Volume 6-10 extends Saito and Akane's narrative, and introduces intriguing twists and wholesome moments, which can be the perfect recipe for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class season 2.

Aside from the source material's availability, other aspects, such as the Blu-ray & DVD sales and the availability/schedule of the production team and staff, are taken into consideration before announcing a sequel. Fans would like to know that the titular series has received sound feedback from fans on social media and other public forums.

Ad

Saito and Akane in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

For example, the series has garnered 6.85/10 ratings with 110,876 members on MyAnimeList, considered one of the most popular anime public forums. While the rating isn't significant, the number of members proves that many fans have watched the series. Moreover, the Japanese fanbase on social media handles, like X, has heaped praise on the anime adaptation.

Ad

All these indicate that the anime might get a good response on Blu-ray & DVD sales, which could allow the official staff to green-light the production of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class season 2.

Now, it's true that some sequels are decided in the middle of an ongoing season. Unfortunately, the titular series didn't get the same treatment. Having said that, the series' popularity and the availability of the source material may push the official staff to produce a sequel.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

With all said and done, the final judgement comes from the anime's production committee and the official staff responsible for the adaptation.

Even though the staff has yet to green-light I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class season 2, there are high chances the sequel might get renewed in the near future. Now, it remains to be seen how soon the staff pays heed to fans' requests.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback