Why Tsunade training Sakura in Naruto makes no sense

Naruto as a series had a lot of significant changes when author Masashi Kishimoto did a time skip, which led to the portion of the manga most people know as Shippuden. In that regard, most people have praised how Tsunade, one of the three legendary Sannin and then the series' current Hokage, trained Sakuno Haruno and developed her as a much more competent ninja.

However, while this decision was much needed for Sakura's character to develop new skills in the Naruto series and keep up with the manga's increasing power gap, there is also a good argument that Tsunade taking her under her wing made no sense.

When analyzing the situation, there are a lot of valid questions on why this happened and how this plot was forced by Kishimoto rather than being a natural development.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series. It is also subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why Tsunade didn't have any reason to train Sakura in the Naruto time skip

Expand Tweet

Sakura started as a very weak character in terms of abilities and motivations in the Naruto series, mostly focused on getting Sasuke's attention and failing to have any useful role in most of the arcs.

While people still criticized the bulk of her arc during the Shippuden portion of the story, most fans agree that Sakura improved thanks to her training with Tsunade. She became a medical ninja and gained super strength, much like her teacher.

However, a very valid criticism of this arc is that there wasn't any build-up to Tsunade and Sakura working together because they had no relationship or bond.

Orochimaru had his eye on Sasuke for quite some time and gave him the Curse Mark as a taste of what his power could do for him, thus prompting the young Uchiha to leave the Hidden Leaf Village and join the former Sannin to gain more power and kill Itachi. Jiraiya was Naruto's godfather, and the duo had several arcs working together, making their time skip training all the more logical.

Tsunade and Sakura's relationship wasn't developed prior to this training, and there wasn't even a scene of them bonding to make this decision feel logical. It seemed obvious that Kishimoto wanted to draw a parallelism between the three Sannin and Team 7, something he did several times across the series.

However, it felt forced and unearned, even if Sakura's character desperately needed an upgrade and a power-up to keep up with the two main characters.

Some fans have argued that Tsunade saw a bit of herself in Sakura, and that is why she decided to help her. However, the story doesn't show it or explain it.

Furthermore, Sakura doesn't hail from a family of ninjas. Tsunade was the granddaughter of Hashirama Senju, the first Hokage, so there was a certain heritage that she had in Konoha, which makes the similarities all the less prominent.

The downsides of Sakura's character

It's no secret among the Naruto fanbase that Sakura's character peaked during the fight against Sasori in the first Shippuden arc, which showed her growth and development during her two years of training. However, there is no denying that she was given very little to work with in the story, often making her character feel underwhelming when she was, in theory, part of the main cast.

The vast majority of Sakura's character development involved playing second fiddle to Naruto and Sasuke while being in love with the younger Uchiha. While Tsunade was a positive influence in giving her much-needed growth and having her improve as a ninja, it felt forced for the aforementioned reasons.

At least Sasuke and Orochimaru had a personal desire to strike the other down to suit their goals, which was interesting. Meanwhile, Naruto and Jiraiya had a father-son relationship going on.

It is simply a shame that Sakura had a lot of room for improvement, but the opportunity was never fully seized and that some of her abilities, such as her super strength, were never used to their full potential. While some fans have argued that her character has improved in Boruto, most also agree that this is no longer her story and could be a case of too little, too late.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, Tsunade training Sakura in the Naruto series was a bit more of a plot convenience to draw a parallelism between Team 7 and the three Sannin than something that was developed organically in the series. However, there is also no denying that this decision was necessary to develop Sakura in terms of her abilities.