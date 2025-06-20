Why there should be a Wind Breaker season 3, explored

Wind Breaker season 3 has quickly become a major point of anticipation after the second season concluded on Friday, June 20, 2025 JST. Between the rooftop face-offs, a heavy layered past, and the long-awaited return of old Furin's top legend, Takiishi Chika, the finale gave hints of a brewing storm.

With Endo’s shadow looming over the Furin once again, it is clear that things are getting serious. Although Wind Breaker season 3 has yet to be officially confirmed, the anime’s new developments, character stories, and unanswered conflicts—all point toward a continuation being not just possible, but necessary.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and may include spoilers from the Wind Breaker manga/anime.

Exploring the reasons why Wind Breaker season 3 should happen

Wind Breaker has made an impression on the anime community and with the end of season 2, it feels not only appropriate but necessary for there to be a Wind Breaker season 3. Having aired its last episode on Friday, June 20, 2025 JST, the show left people with a string of dangling tensions, character reveals, and the eagerly anticipated entrance of Takiishi Chika.

The last few minutes suggest a far greater arc that still has not been fully explored, particularly with the return of Endo and his group. These are shadows of Furin's troubled history. All this setup strongly suggests that much more is to be revealed in the Bofurin and Furin High world and its characters.

Sakura as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As far as source material goes, there is no lack of content. The anime has only scratched the surface of Satoru Nii’s original manga, which now boasts over 22 volumes. Seasons 1 and 2 together adapted just a small portion of that, making it evident that the production team has ample room to continue the narrative in Wind Breaker season 3, without running into pacing or filler issues.

Interestingly, the manga series continues to this day, and its English run has now reached a monthly pace, making it more accessible to global readers than ever. This increased readership only serves to boost the anime's viewing numbers and hype.

The popularity of Wind Breaker also supports the case for another season. Since its first episode, it has been among the most favorite shows of its release seasons. Its fusion of action, character development, and intense visual motifs allowed it to shine in a more crowded anime environment.

Endo as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Social media communities witnessed a growth that was exponential in nature when it came to fan discourse, with many praising CloverWorks for the quality of their adaptations. In the absence of any announcement of an immediate Wind Breaker season 3, there is no denying the fact that both the Japanese and worldwide audience are ready for a follow-through.

With open-ended arcs, a strong and increasing fanbase, and sufficient untapped manga material, all considerations favor the production of a potential Wind Breaker season 3. The narrative is by no means concluded, and based on the direction in which the story has been headed, the next installment will only heighten the stakes further. Now, it’s just a matter of when—not if—it will return.

Final thoughts

Umemiya as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

After the explosive conclusion of season 2, it is no surprise that a lot of fans are eagerly awaiting Wind Breaker season 3. The cliffhanger of Takiishi Chika's debut and the looming threat of Endo hinted at larger conflicts waiting to unfold.

With more than 22 volumes of manga out, the anime only scratched the surface of the story, leaving fans with much to look forward to being adapted. Its global popularity, dedicated fan base, and open-ended arcs all make the case for it.

