Will Asta enter the final fight in Black Clover chapter 359? Explored

With Black Clover chapter 359 set to return in next week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, fans are excitedly discussing what will be waiting for them upon the series’ return. After a month away from author and illustrator Yuki Tabata's wonderful universe, fans are ready for whatever Tabata has in store for them.

In the middle of all the discussions, fans are divided on whether or not Black Clover chapter 359 will see Asta eventually enter the battlefield at the Clover Kingdom. While there’s obviously no clear answer as of this article’s writing, fans are debating why Asta may or may not show up, as well as the pros and cons of him appearing so soon.

Likewise, there’s also the fact that the series went on hiatus in the middle of Mereoleona’s fight against Moris Libardirt. Hence, it’s a safe assumption that whether or not Asta shows up, Black Clover chapter 359’s main focus will be on the continuation of this fight. Interestingly, this may provide Asta with the perfect opportunity to make a heroic entrance.

Black Clover chapter 359’s expected continuation of Mereoleona fight could set Asta up for heroic entrance

Will Asta enter the final fight in chapter 359?

🇵🇷: CR yuyu Hakusho @Gutsustruggler #BlackClover Tabata I need this ASTA back when he returns back home nd sees the destruction that Lucius did I wonder what's gonna trigger berserker ASTA will it be Yuno death Yami or seeing his mother for the first time being controlled by Lucius #BCSpoilers Tabata I need this ASTA back when he returns back home nd sees the destruction that Lucius did I wonder what's gonna trigger berserker ASTA will it be Yuno death Yami or seeing his mother for the first time being controlled by Lucius #BCSpoilers #BlackClover https://t.co/4l2Yi24oDH

With Black Clover chapter 359 more likely than not to continue focusing on Mereleona’s fight against Moris Libardirt, fans are torn on whether or not Asta will appear. On the one hand, his Anti-Magic can easily save the day and allow him to make a heroic, memorable entrance. On the other hand, having Mereoleona saved by someone else, even Asta, somewhat does not look good considering her reputation and status.

Although this would only be done within the context of Mereoleona’s life being forfeit if Asta hadn’t intervened, it’ll still be a blow to her character. This is especially true when considering that several of Mereoleona’s subordinates sacrificed themselves for her because they believed in Mereoleona herself and her overwhelming strength.

However, if Tabata went this route and allowed Mereoleona’s character to take a hit, Asta’s stocks as a fighter would go up tremendously. To save Mereoleona’s life in Black Clover chapter 359 would be a massive feat for the young Magic Knight, especially if he does so while also defeating Moris in short order.

Unfortunately, with how protected Mereoleona and her strength have been throughout the series, this is somewhat unlikely to happen. While it doesn’t necessarily mean that Asta won’t appear in the upcoming issue, such a reappearance is unlikely to happen in the context of Mereoleona’s battle. Likewise, a heroic entrance for Asta is still possible even without assisting Mereoleona.

Resultantly, fans can expect Black Clover chapter 359 to focus the majority of its time on Mereoeleona’s fight with Moris. The upcoming issue may even see her begin to mount a comeback, or at least have her means of victory established. However, the upcoming installment is unlikely to end the battle altogether so suddenly.

Unfortunately, this also means that Asta is somewhat unlikely to appear in the upcoming issue. If he does, it most likely will not be in the context of Mereoleona’s fight. A more likely option is to see him appear in order to help either Yuno against Lucius or Yami Sukehiro against Morgen Faust, with the former being much more likely all things considered.

