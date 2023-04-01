Will there be Buddy Daddies season 2? Renewal status explored

Buddy Daddies season 2 has become one of the most requested anime sequels after the series aired its last episode for season one on March 31, 2023. With its slice-of-life goodness, Aniplex and Nitroplus’s Buddy Daddies left a lasting impact on fans, who now hope for the series to get renewed for a new season.

The amazing balance between comedy, strong themes, and action in the series played out well, making it one of the best anime released in 2023. As such, fans can’t stop commending the entire team behind Buddy Daddies for creating such a wholesome series. Given the series’ massive reception it garnered over time, fans expect Buddy Daddies season 2 to be green-lit. Unfortunately, the chances are slim.

Buddy Daddies season 2 has nothing significant to cover in the new installment

Mari Tessa @marites_sa I don't really follow ongoing anime closely but Buddy Daddies has that charm that made me decide otherwise



It's so worth it. They're so cute and I'm literally so emo I'm just replaying the op over and over again



I know they wrapped up the story well but I need Season 2 I don't really follow ongoing anime closely but Buddy Daddies has that charm that made me decide otherwiseIt's so worth it. They're so cute and I'm literally so emo I'm just replaying the op over and over again I know they wrapped up the story well but I need Season 2 https://t.co/smfcZBLAGg

Aniplex, Nitroplus, and P.A. Works haven’t said anything about Buddy Daddies season 2, which means the sequel is a no-go as of this writing. Moreover, the first season ended on a good note, with Miri and her papas living together as a real family after facing a lot of hardships.

Kazuki and Rei, who have left their assassins' lives behind, are decent restaurant owners running a small beachside cafe named Diner Nest. Miri is now a 14-year-old teenager who is about to experience her first day as a high schooler. The rest of the characters shown at the end of the finale are pretty content with their lives, including Kyuutaro.

With the grand finale imparting a happy ending to the series, leaving no cliffhangers behind, there is no possibility of Buddy Daddies season 2 being under production.

wai | tye season 3! @waaichannn ‍ so wholesome, have everything needed for a family oriented anime the only thing i can complaint is the episodes feel to short, but looking at the ending there will never be a season 2 imo and thats totally fine Since Buddy daddies finished im gonna give it <10/10>so wholesome, have everything needed for a family oriented animethe only thing i can complaint is the episodes feel to short, but looking at the ending there will never be a season 2 imo and thats totally fine Since Buddy daddies finished im gonna give it <10/10>❤️‍🔥 so wholesome, have everything needed for a family oriented anime💫 the only thing i can complaint is the episodes feel to short, but looking at the ending there will never be a season 2 imo and thats totally fine https://t.co/BeNs4woDaz

However, given the positive remarks the series has accumulated worldwide, Buddy Daddies season 2 is a viable request from the fans, but it won’t be happening any time soon. Since the series is an anime original, it doesn’t retain any source material in the form of manga or light novel series, making it hard to anticipate the upcoming events.

Instead of Buddy Daddies season 2, fans of the series can expect a new spin-off series as the 10-year time-skip in the finale shows that there are a lot of hilarious and heartfelt family moments that need to be covered. Hopefully, the joint-production team behind the series will soon surprise fans with a new installment of Buddy Daddies in the future.

What is the anime about?

Gege pls unbox Gojo @tojistoxica Why is there no buddy daddies season 2?!?! Why is there no buddy daddies season 2?!?! https://t.co/iMGqfuKb8t

Buddy Daddies follows the story of Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa, two assassins with contrasting personalities living under one roof. One day, they encounter a four-year-old child named Miri Unasaka during a mission.

Howeevr, Miri turned out to be the abandoned child of their most recent target, Atsushi Ayami, a wanted criminal. With Atsushi’s death and Misaki Unasaka (Atsushi’s mistress and Miri’s mother) refusing to accept the child, Kazuki and Rei decide to raise Miri as their own child. This begins the journey of three people who begin to understand the importance of a family.

Gingie McWoot the 3rd @EvilGingerChill this has to be the best anime I've watched in ever! #buddydaddies I hope they figure out a way to make a season 2 this has to be the best anime I've watched in ever! #buddydaddies I hope they figure out a way to make a season 2 https://t.co/BqLNknSuca

Buddy Daddies is a mixed-project anime original series by Aniplex, P.A. Works, and Nitroplus that debuted on January 7, 2023. Yoshiyuki Asai, the director behind Charlotte and Fate/Apocalypse, directed the anime at P.A. Works, the studio behind Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms and Angel Beats!

Vio Shimokur and Yuuko Kakihara penned the scripts, while Katsumi Enami provided the character designs. Apart from them, Souchirpo Sako was responsible for adapting the designs for the animation.

