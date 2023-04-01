Buddy Daddies episode 12: Kazuki and Rei prove that dreams really come true

Buddy Daddies episode 12 became one of the most awaited installments of spring 2023 that caused fans to run out of patience as they anticipated the end of the series. With Kazuki and Miri’s life in imminent danger and Ogino marking them as his priority targets, and with Rei being unable to confront his father, the finale had Buddy Daddies fans on the edge of their seats.

The grand finale of the series, titled Daughter Daddies, focused on Kazuki and Rei going against the organization to accomplish their long-sought dream of a happy family. Taking the organization head-on was a major step for the duo, knowing that they were at odds. However, the consequences of betraying their line of work would have put their daughters' lives at risk.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Buddy Daddies episode 12.

Buddy Daddies finale episode, Daughter Daddies, ended with the trio in the present living happily

Rei promising Miri that he and Kazuki won't miss out on her Christmas perfomance, as seen in Buddy Daddies episode 12 (Image via P.A. Works)

Buddy Daddies episode 12 kicked off with Miri being excited about Christmas and waking Rei up in her signature style. Recalling what he promised Kazuki the day before, Rei got dressed to prepare breakfast, to which Miri also lent a hand.

Before heading to the daycare, Kazuki wanted to know what Miri wanted as a present from Santa Claus, to which she replied that she had already told her mother.

At the daycare, Miri was saddened to learn that her mother wouldn’t be able to make it to her Christmas performance. Although Kazuki tried his best to make some excuses, Miri was still crushed that she couldn’t show her singing skills to her mother.

To console her, Rei made a pinky promise that they wouldn’t miss out on Miri's performance at any cost.

Kyuutaro helps Kazuki and Rei breach the Suwa headquarters

Kyuutaro proclaimed that he wanted to share the responsibility for what happened to Miri’s mother. To help Rei and Kazuki, he gave them the necessary equipment to invade the Suwa headquarters.

The assassins successfully reached the mansion amidst endless rounds of gunfire. After encountering Ogino, it was difficult for Kazuki to subdue him, but eventually, with Rei's help, he defeated him.

For the final act, which was to confront Shigeki Suwa, Rei told Kazuki that he wanted to face him alone and declare their resignation officially. Rei shot Shigeki in defense and told him that an ocean of things outside his dark world made him feel what family was all about.

Kazuki proclaimed to his father that his bond with Miri and Kazuki was stronger than blood, and he wanted to become a real family. Before bidding farewell to his father, Rei shot his right arm to prove himself useless to the organization. After patching up their wounds, they rushed to the daycare to see Miri’s performance.

All is well that ends well

Kazuki and Rei dressed up as Santa to surprise Miri, as seen in Buddy Daddies episode 12 (Image via P.A. Works)

With Kazuki and Rei’s absence, Miri was startled and had difficulty focusing on her singing. Suddenly, Kazuki and Rei entered the premises, dressed up as Santa Claus to surprise their daughter, bringing Miri’s spirit back on track.

After the event, Miri rushed to her papas and thanked Santa for the gift she wished for. Later, Anna took a picture of the three together as a family.

Ten years later, in the present, Miri was all grown up and dressed in her high school uniform, as Kazuki and Rei were tidying up their restaurant. Kazuki was relieved that his presumption about his daughter becoming a hard-boiled delinquent was proven wrong, which confused both Miri and Rei.

When Kazuki picked on Rei’s Fench toast, Miri told them she loved the dish. Later, the trio took a selfie together as a family.

Final thoughts on Buddy Daddies episode 12

Miri as a high schooler, as seen in Buddy Daddies episode 12 (Image via P.A. Works)

Buddy Daddies episode 12 has imparted a fitting end to the series. With the series' debut, the entire Buddy Daddies fandom wished the trio to become a family, and surprisingly, their wishes have been fulfilled. While most fans are relieved with the conclusion, others are disheartened as episode 12 has marked the end of the series.

In its initial run, Buddy Daddies, being an original anime series, didn’t receive much acknowledgment from the anime community. People even accused the series of being a cheap knock-off of Spy x Family.

However, eventually, the realistic elements in the storyline and the perfect balance of emotions made the series one of the best anime to be released in 2023.

While there seems to be no possibility of the series being renewed, fans can still expect P.A. Works and Vio Shimokura to announce a new installment, which could be a spin-off series. Overall, the series has garnered a massive fan base worldwide, and it won’t be easy for fans to get past the Fridays without Buddy Daddies' goodness.

